History Made Under the Sky: Vancouver Rise FC Clinch Inaugural NSL Win in Front of 14,000+ Fans

April 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC vs. Calgary Wild FC at BC Place

On April 16, 2025, Canadian sports history was made. Under the bright lights of BC Place, in front of 14,018 fans, Vancouver Rise FC edged Calgary Wild FC 1-0 in a hard-fought, emotional battle that will be remembered as the opening chapter in a brand-new era of Canadian sports. More than just a match, it marked a watershed moment in Canadian soccer - the debut of a new, homegrown professional league for women, built on pride, perseverance, and a passion for the game.

A First Goal for the History Books

The winning goal of the night came in the 21st minute when Vancouver midfielder Quinn calmly converted a penalty kick, finding the lower left corner and recording the first goal in NSL history. The early strike gave the Rise an edge and sent the home crowd into celebration.

Vancouver controlled much of the opening half, using their experience and composure to dictate play. The Wild, still settling into the moment, found themselves on the back foot but held the line thanks to steady goalkeeping and strong defensive organization.

Calgary Wild Find Their Footing

The second half saw a shift in momentum as Calgary Wild FC came out energized and aggressive. Tactical substitutions made an immediate impact, with fresh legs and renewed urgency helping Calgary create multiple quality scoring opportunities.

Calgary's forwards turned up the pressure, including a near miss that rattled the crossbar and a dangerous left-wing run that nearly connected with a teammate inside the box. Another promising chance came in the dying minutes, when a well-placed corner forced Vancouver's keeper into action once again.

Despite the relentless push, the Wild were unable to find the equalizer.

Supporters from Coast to Coast

While the action on the pitch was fierce, the support off the field was just as inspiring. The Crow Collective Supporters Group in Vancouver marched up Expo Boulevard to fill the lower bowl of BC Place, waving flags and cheering from kickoff to final whistle. Meanwhile, in Calgary, the Wild Roses Supporters Group transformed the Elephant & Castle pub into a sea of red and purple for the team's official watch party.

The energy from coast to coast reflected the national excitement around the launch of the NSL - a league that gives Canadian talent a place to shine at home and supporters a new team to believe in.

A Sign of What's to Come

The opening match of the NSL had it all - intensity, drama, moments of brilliance, and an atmosphere worthy of the occasion. Four yellow cards underscored the competitive fire both teams brought to the field, and the close scoreline demonstrated the parity fans can expect this season.

Though Calgary Wild FC came up short, their second-half performance showed the resilience and talent they bring to the league. With players settling in and early-season jitters behind them, the team looks poised to build momentum heading into the next match. On the other side of the pitch, Vancouver Rise FC used their composure, discipline, and ability to capitalize on key moments to set the tone for the season ahead. With a deep roster and home support behind them, the Rise sent a strong message that they'll be a force in the league from the very first whistle.

The NSL has officially arrived, and with it, a new era of Canadian sport begins. If Matchday One is any indication, fans across the country are in for something truly special.

Next Match: AFC Toronto vs. Montréal Roses FC | April 19 @ 4:00pm ET

