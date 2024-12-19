Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan

December 19, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Thursday that the club has signed Canadian goalkeeper Morgan McAslan ahead of the inaugural season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

"We're really excited about Morgan's potential," said Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. "Coming to Vancouver for the Concacaf W Champions Cup was a big opportunity for her. She was calm, composed, and came up with some huge saves. She proved her ability to play at this level and we can't wait to see how much further she can go."

Hear from Morgan McAslan

After joining the Whitecaps FC League1 BC women's team in July, McAslan made 10 appearances and nine starts across all competitions. This included a shootout victory over CS Mont-Royal Outremont in the final of the League1 Canada Inter-Provincial Championship, and starts in all five matches in the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup.

The 24-year-old native of Waterdown, Ontario had a distinguished collegiate career at Samford University, earning 2021-22 SoCon Second Team, as well as All-Tournament Team, 2020-21 First Team All-SoCon, and 2019 First Team All-SoCon and SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player. Prior to playing at Samford, McAslan played her freshman season at Ole Miss.

For more information on Vancouver Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.

Morgan McAslan

Pronunciation: Mic-as-lin

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: February 22, 2000 in Waterdown, Ontario

Hometown: Waterdown, Ontario

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Canada)

Instagram: @morgan.mcaslan

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from December 19, 2024

Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian Goalkeeper Morgan McAslan - Vancouver Rise FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.