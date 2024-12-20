Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian International Defender Ariel Young

December 20, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Friday that the club has signed Canadian international defender and Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy graduate Ariel Young ahead of the inaugural season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

"We're excited to sign Ariel, the first Rise FC player to come through the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy program," said Stephanie Labbé, sporting director of Vancouver Rise FC. "She has just finished her first professional season in Denmark, and we are excited to bring her back to Vancouver with that experience."

From 2018 to 2019, Young played in the Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy in Vancouver. Earlier this year, the 23-year-old started her professional career with Fortuna Hjørring in Denmark's top flight Elitedivisionen.

Prior to moving to Denmark, Young had a strong collegiate career at the University of Central Florida, including a 2021 season where she was a unanimous selection to the American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team.

At the international level, Young made her debut for Canada's senior women's national team as a 16-year-old in 2017, subbing on in an international friendly versus the United States. In 2018, Young also represented her country at the Concacaf U-17 and U-20 Women's Championship tournaments, and the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

In her youth, the native of Ottawa, Ontario played at Nepean Hotspurs and Ottawa Fury.

For more information on Vancouver Rise FC, visit vanrisefc.com.

Ariel Young

Pronunciation: air-ee-ull

Position: Defender

Height: 5-11

Date of Birth: August 30, 2001 in Walkerton, Ontario

Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Club: Fortuna Hjørring (Denmark)

Youth Clubs: Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy (Canada), Ottawa Fury (Canada), Nepean Hotspurs (Canada)

