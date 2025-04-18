Ottawa Rapid FC to host open practice in advance of inaugural home game

April 18, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC News Release







Ottawa - Only six days prior to the team's inaugural game, Ottawa Rapid FC are inviting fans to an open training session on Monday, April 21, at 1 p.m. at the Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park.

Fans will have the chance to see Ottawa's newest professional sports franchise in one of their final preparations prior to hosting its inaugural home game on Sunday, April 27 at 1 pm against AFC Toronto.

Following completion of training, Rapid FC players and coaches will host a meet-and-greet for fans, where they will take photos and sign autographs for those in attendance.

The Gate 1 entrance to the Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park will open at 12:45 p.m.

What: Ottawa Rapid FC open practice and autograph session

When: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, April 21. Gate 1 will open for fans at 12:45 p.m.

Where: The Stadium at TD Place in Lansdowne Park

Season tickets, single game tickets, multi-game packs and group tickets are available for purchase at rapidfc.ca. For booking assistance and to learn more details on premium seating and association experiences, contact [email protected].

