Ottawa Rapid FC Fall 2-1 to the Halifax Tides FC in Halifax

June 10, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Ottawa Rapid FC battle the Halifax Tides FC

Halifax, N.S. - Ottawa Rapid FC struck first but couldn't hold off a second-half surge from the Halifax Tides, falling 2-1 in a tightly contested road match. Despite an early goal, the Rapid were undone by two set-piece finishes from the home side on a misty Tuesday evening at Wanderers Grounds in Halifax.

Olivia Scott opened the scoring in the 14th minute, heading home a corner kick through traffic to put the Rapid in front. Scott served as captain and the tally marks her Northern Super League first. Ottawa controlled much of the first half and held 55% possession over the course of the match, but couldn't extend their advantage.

Halifax responded after the break, with Megumi Nakamura slotting in the equalizer in the 57th minute following a scramble in the box that ended goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais' 148-minute shutout streak. The Tides pulled ahead in the 74th minute on a sensational volley from Icelandic international and captain Gunny Jonsdottir off a corner. The Rapid pressed late and nearly found the tying goal in stoppage time, but a final corner chance came up short.

Defender Olivia Scott: "We talked a lot about it being hard to win not at home. This is just a learning curve for us. We have to come out hard and keep momentum, especially with the lead. So that's a hard one, losing that lead."

On her first career NSL goal: "I actually got interviewed before the league even started when I signed. [I was asked] 'what's something that would be really cool to happen to you in the league?' And I said 'I'd like to score a header on Erin McLeod' and it happened today."

Next, Ottawa Rapid FC are facing Montreal Roses FC at home in Ottawa on Saturday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET.

CHANGE OF THE TIDES: Halifax Tides FC (1-5-1) secured their first-ever NSL victory in the first of five meetings against Ottawa.

OLIVIA SCOTT: Serving as Ottawa Rapid FC's captain, the defender scored her first career Northern Super League goal.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are back home at TD Stadium Place to face Montreal Roses FC on Saturday, June 14 at 2 pm ET (Watch on TSN; French language coverage on Radio-Canada)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 1 Halifax Tides FC - 2

Venue: Wanderers Grounds

Referee: Isabelle Duclos

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Laura Hall

Fourth Official: Anne-Marie Canuel

Referee Observer: James Keast

Attendance: 3,140

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: Olivia Scott (14')

Halifax Tides FC: Megumi Nakamura (57'), Gunny Jonsdottir (74')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

43' - Yellow: Eva Fremaux (Halifax Tides FC)

67' - Yellow: Sydney Kennedy (Halifax Tides FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Montreal, QC)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Choo Hyo-Joo (Korea)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Stella Downing (Vancouver, BC)

MF Miranda Smith (Ottawa, ON)

MF Julia Benati (London, ON)

MF Melanie Forbes (Mississauga, ON)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Nicola Golen (Toronto, ON)

Substitutes: Mollie Eriksson (GK), Susanne Haaland (DF), Min-A Lee (MF), Florence Belzile (MF), Naomi Lofthouse (MF), Ellen Gibson (MF), Mia Ugarte (MF), Johanne Fridlund (FW)

Total Shots: 11

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 14

Offsides: 2

Corner-Kicks: 6

Saves: 5

