From Ottawa to the Euros: Kayla Adamek's Journey of Resilience and Pride

Don't blame Kayla Adamek if you see her grinning from ear to ear for a few weeks.

Adamek was part of the Poland team that left the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship with their heads held high as they secured a 3-2 victory over Denmark. It was a result that the Polish fans, coaches and players can be very proud of. Ottawa Rapid FC fans can also take pride in the fact that one of their own earned the call-up to the national team to play in this massive international tournament.

Although born in Canada, Kayla grew up a Poland fan because of her family heritage. She was lucky to have both her mother and aunt present in the stands for the Euros, making the moment even more special for her. "To represent Poland on a world stage was amazing and it was the highlight of my career," said Adamek. During a pre-tournament match against Ukraine on June 27, Adamek made a lifelong memory, scoring in the 94th minute of stoppage time to help seal a 4-0 victory for Poland in their last game before the Euros.

The Women's European championships averaged more than 19,000 spectators per game. This next-level atmosphere reflects how far the sport has come, captivating millions and showcasing the intense pride fans have in their national teams. Poland's supporters were loud, passionate and deeply engaged throughout the tournament

Kayla and the rest of her Polish teammates were able to build chemistry very quickly in the months before the tournament, creating a dynamic and lasting bond. "We meet almost every month, so it creates a different dynamic. But you spend so much time with the girls in such a short amount of time, it creates a good united team," said Adamek.

Drawn into a difficult group and viewed as the underdogs, Poland adapted to a faster play style and fought to each and every whistle. Their resilience and determination led them to compete in every game and finish on a dramatic high. Adamek finished the tournament with one assist in two appearances.

Now that Kayla has returned to Ottawa, her focus is on maintaining her level of play and helping Ottawa Rapid FC push for the Northern Super League (NSL) championship. "I would love to go to the Euros again because it was an incredible experience, but right now, I'm really focused on Ottawa and finishing our season well and winning the league here."

Fresh off an incredible experience, fans can look for her dynamic play on the field and leadership to provide Ottawa a major boost as they approach the final stretch of the season.

The Rapid FC returns home on August 8 at 4pm when they face the Calgary Wild. To watch Kayla and her teammates continue their successful historic season, buy tickets for their next game. Tickets are available.

