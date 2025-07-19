Rapid FC Delivers Commanding 3-0 Win over Calgary Wild FC

July 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Florence Belzile of Ottawa Rapid FC delivers a shot against Calgary Wild FC

Calgary, AB - Delaney Baie Pridham scored her league-leading tenth goal of the season as Ottawa cruised to a 3-0 shutout victory over Calgary Wild FC on Saturday afternoon at McMahon Stadium. The win marks Ottawa's second win on the road this year, pulling away from Calgary in the NSL table with 17 points and a 5-2-4 record.

Florence Belzile opened the scoring for Rapid FC early with her first career NSL goal. Following a corner kick, Olivia Scott tipped it to Belzile who ran into the six-yard box to bury the go-ahead marker. Pridham capitalized off another corner ten minutes later, completing a header in the box to double Ottawa's lead.

Rapid FC then added a third early in the second half, as substitute Stella Downing's shot into the box deflected off Wild FC defender Meikayla Moore, who was credited with an own goal.

"Defensively we held really strong," said goalkeeper Melissa Dagenais. "I think communication was key in this game and I think that's where we really excelled in the back line ... We stuck to the game plan, and it showed out there on the field."

"After the first ten minutes where it was a bit back and forth, I think we managed to control the game," said head coach Katrine Pedersen. "We were disciplined, we kept to our game plan, and obviously I'm happy with us scoring goals."

Next week, Ottawa Rapid FC return home to TD Place to face Halifax Tides FC on Friday, July 25 at 7:30 pm ET.

MELISSA DAGENAIS: The goalkeeper has two clean sheets in three starts this season.

BOUNCE BACK: D.B. Pridham has yet to be held off the scoresheet in back-to-back games this season, notching her tenth of the year after being shut out by Toronto last week.

DIFFERENCE MAKERS: Ottawa's fourth time scoring three or more goals in a match and fourth shutout, the club has a league-best Goal Differential of +7.

SERIES: After the third of five meetings with Calgary, Rapid FC remain undefeated with a 2-1-0 record. The two clubs will meet next in Ottawa on August 9.

UP NEXT: Ottawa Rapid FC are back at home to host Halifax Tides FC at the Stadium at TD Place on Friday, July 25 at 7:30 pm ET (Stream on TSN+ and NSL.ca; US streaming on ESPN+)

MATCH SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC - 3 Calgary Wild FC - 0

Venue: McMahon Stadium

Referee: Carly Shaw-Maclaren

Assistants: Allycia Carlucci, Heather Lloyd

Fourth Official: Shaelyn Holdaway

Referee Observer: Rob Urquhart

Attendance: 1,803

SCORING SUMMARY

Ottawa Rapid FC: F. Belzile (13'), D.B. Pridham (22'), M. Moore [OG] (48')

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

45+1' - Yellow: Grace Stordy (Calgary Wild FC)

STARTING LINEUP & STATS

Ottawa Rapid FC Starting Lineup:

GK Melissa Dagenais (Longueuil, QC)

DF Susanne Haaland (Norway)

DF Olivia Scott (Aurora, ON)

DF Jyllissa Harris (USA)

MF Kayla Adamek (Ottawa, ON)

MF Florence Belzile (Chicoutimi, QC)

MF Ellen Gibson (Sweden)

MF Min-A Lee (Korea)

MF Desiree Scott (Winnipeg, MB)

FW Delaney Baie Pridham (CAN)

FW Johanne Fridlund (Norway)

Substitutes: Charlotte Murray-Martin (GK), Miranda Smith (MF), Melanie Forbes (MF), Stella Downing (MF), Julia Benati (MF), Nicola Golen (FW), Jazmine Wilkinson (FW)

Total Shots: 14

Shots on Goal: 3

Fouls: 15

Offsides: 2

Corner-Kicks: 10

Saves: 2

Match Summary

A complete summary of the match facts and stats can be viewed at:

https://www.nsl.ca/games/calgary-ottawa-2025-07-19

