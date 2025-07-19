Roses Secure Crucial Win On The Road

July 19, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal Roses celebrate a goal

(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Kevin Sousa) Montreal Roses celebrate a goal(Roses de Montreal FC, Credit: Kevin Sousa)

Toronto - The Montréal Roses earned a crucial road win on Friday night, defeating AFC Toronto 2-1 at York Lions Stadium. It was a gritty and collective performance that brings the Roses within just four points of Toronto in the Northern Super League standings.

The match turned decisively in the second half. Latifah Abdu opened the scoring in the 30th minute with a lethal strike into the top of the net, finishing off a well-executed attacking sequence. Mégane Sauvédoubled the lead in the 68th minute with her first-ever regular season goal, capping off a great team play built through the middle of the pitch.

Despite a late push and a goal from Toronto in the 77th minute, the Roses held firm until the final whistle to claim three key points on the road. The win comes at a pivotal moment in the season, as Montréal looks to build momentum in the weeks ahead.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"That was a team win- a real collective effort. Several players were asked to step up, even though they haven't seen many minutes so far this season, and they rose to the occasion. Everyone contributed. I'm very proud of the group- not just for the quality of our first half, where we were able to dictate the play, but also for our resilience in the second when the opponent really pushed hard. Tonight, it was the entire group that made the difference." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach of the Montréal Roses

NEXT HOME MATCH: JULY 26 AT 7 P.M.

The Roses return home to Stade Boréale on Saturday, July 26th at 7 p.m. to host the Calgary Wild. It promises to be a perfect summer night to rally around the team as they continue their quest in this inaugural Northern Super League season. All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada and CBC. Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca.

