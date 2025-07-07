Olivia Mbala Returns Home

July 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses are thrilled to announce the signing of experienced centre back Olivia Mbala for the inaugural season of the Northern Super League.

Originally from Scarborough, Toronto, Mbala returns to Canada after playing over 100 professional matches in France's top two divisions, most notably with Lille OSC, one of the country's most storied clubs. Renowned for her consistency, composure under pressure, and ability to lead from the back, she will bring added strength and stability to Montréal's defensive line as the season heats up.

A CAREER SPANNING BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC

After training with Canada's national youth program at 18, Mbala continued her collegiate career with the UNC Tar Heels and FAU Owls in Florida before making the jump to Europe. She played for Grenoble, Rodez, Saint-Malo, and finally Lille OSC, where she established herself as a key figure.

"We recruited Olivia not only for her invaluable experience in France's D1 and D2, but also for her exceptional athletic qualities. She's dominant in the air and known for her clean distribution, whether playing short or carrying the ball forward. She knows how to disrupt the opponent and can initiate the attack from the backline." - Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director, Montréal Roses

"Olivia fully embodies the Roses' values: discipline, commitment, and authenticity. She brings stability and a genuine desire to lift the entire group. She's not just a top-level performer - she elevates those around her. Her arrival is a major step in building a unified, ambitious team that reflects who we are." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

A LEADER ON AND OFF THE FIELD

Mbala is recognized for her physical strength, tactical intelligence, and natural leadership. Fully bilingual, she is deeply engaged in her community, dedicated to giving back through sport and inspiring the next generation. She will wear number 24 with the Roses.

This signing reaffirms the Montréal Roses' commitment to building a club that represents the diversity, excellence, and culture of Montreal, uniting Canadian talent from home and abroad around a bold, forward-looking vision.

ABOUT OLIVIA MBALA

Full name: Olivia Mbala

Date of birth: May 12, 1992 (age 33)

Place of birth: Toronto, Ontario

Position: Centre back

Height: 5'7"

Last club: Lille OSC (France)

Previous clubs: Grenoble, Rodez, Saint-Malo, Lille

University: UNC Tar Heels, FAU Owls

Languages: French and English

BACK HOME ON JULY 12: A MATCH FOR HOPE AND SOLIDARITY

After the international break, the Montréal Roses will play in front of their home crowd on Saturday, July 12 at 5:00 PM at Stade Boréale, taking on the Halifax Tides. This match, presented in partnership with the Québec Breast Cancer Foundation, will be held under the theme "Together in Pink." The stands will turn pink in support of a cause that brings us all together: research, care, and hope. Every person matters. Every cheer is an act of solidarity. Together, we make a difference.

For this special evening, two powerful artists will join the cause. Lulu Hughes will deliver an emotional rendition of the national anthem, while Beyries will offer a special halftime performance - full of grace and strength, echoing the spirit of this meaningful evening.

Special highlights:

Discover the Roses Beer, a blonde lager brewed for the cause by Brasseurs du Nord, Bière Boréale. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Québec Breast Cancer Foundation.

Our primary jersey is finally back in stock. It's available now in-store and online.

Tickets are available at www.rosesmtl.ca

All season matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC







Northern Super League Stories from July 7, 2025

Olivia Mbala Returns Home - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.