Roses Strike Early And Earn Dominant Win: Two Goals, Three Points!

July 26, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Montréal - The Montréal Roses secured a vital win on Saturday evening at Stade Boréale, defeating Calgary's Wild FC 2-0. Backed by a strong team performance and a dominant first half, the Roses now sit just one point behind Toronto at the top of the Northern Super League standings.

Just 53 seconds into the match, Latifah Abdu found the back of the net with authority, scoring one of the fastest goals in Northern Super League history. The explosive start surpassed the team's previous record, set by Tanya Boychuk in their debut match at BMO Field. The momentum didn't stop there. By the 5th minute, Boychuk had doubled the lead after a clever interception and assist from Allie Hess, who capitalized on a Calgary miscue.

Thanks to a high-tempo opening and a disciplined defensive display, the Roses secured their second straight victory and continued their climb up the Northern Super League table. Backed by the numbers, Montréal dominated the match with 15 shots (6 on target) and clear superiority in passing, completing 440 passes versus Calgary's 326. It was a well-rounded performance, combining tactical precision with attacking intent.

POST-MATCH REACTIONS

"We've had a strong first half of the season, but we know there's still a lot of work ahead. Tonight, the team showed progress not just with the ball, but without it as well. Our defensive structure was solid, and we built our attacks with purpose. This was a team win, driven by constant effort and our hunger to keep pushing for more." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

"Tonight, it was our team unity that made the difference. We're improving every week, and this win reflects the hard work of every player regardless of how many minutes they played. We're focused on consistency, growth, and cohesion, and I believe we're on the right path." - Stéphanie Hill, Defender

"Our group's mentality is one of our biggest strengths. We showed it again tonight: commitment, togetherness, and intensity from start to finish. Playing in front of our supporters, it was important to deliver this kind of performance. We want to keep building on it for the rest of the season." - Lucy Cappadona, Defender

NEXT MATCH: AUGUST 2ND, 2 P.M. VS HALIFAX TIDES

The Roses will head to Wanderers Ground on August 2nd at 2 p.m. to take on the Halifax Tides. They'll return home to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 9th at 1 p.m. to host AFC Toronto. A great summer afternoon awaits as fans rally around the team in its inaugural Northern Super League season. All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC. Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca.







