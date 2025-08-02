Roses Gain Valuable Road Point In The Race For The Top

August 2, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - On the road in Halifax for Week 15 of the Northern Super League (NSL), the Montréal Roses earned a 1-1 draw against the Tides at Wanderers Grounds. This hard-fought result keeps the Roses firmly in the race for top spot, trailing Toronto by just one point.

STRONG START FROM THE ROSES

True to form, the Roses struck early. In the 4th minute, the always-dangerous Latifah Abdu scored her 6th goal of the season off a precise assist from Tanya Boychuk, reinforcing her position among the league's top scorers.

The first half belonged to Montreal, with sustained pressure and solid control in midfield. At the 73rd minute, Amanda Allen took advantage of a slight defensive misalignment to bring Halifax level, despite a sharp reaction from Anna Karpenko, once again strong in goal.

While Halifax came out more aggressive in the second half, the Roses created several chances in the attacking third but were unable to regain the lead.Tactical substitutions brought fresh legs to the pitch, including Olivia Mbala, who made her NSL debut in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

Montreal led in possession (54%) and completed passes, staying true to their style of patient buildup and team-focused play. The defensive unit continues to show growth, with Jodi Smith and Mégane Sauvé both ranking among the league's top tacklers.

STILL ANYONE'S RACE

With this draw on the road, Roses FC maintain second place in the NSL standings, just one point back of Toronto. The race at the top remains tight and every match matters.

POST-MATCH REACTION

"There's a lot of positives to take from this performance, especially our ability to take control early and the way our playing identity continues to come through. We started strong, with high pressing and intensity in duels throughout the first half. Halifax came out with a more direct approach after the break, and we were a bit slow to adjust. But I really liked how the players responded. The group is always pushing to score that next goal, and that mindset is what we'll keep building on." - Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

NEXT HOME MATCH: AUGUST 9 AT 1PM VS. AFC TORONTO

The Roses return home to Stade Boréale on Saturday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m. to take on AFC Toronto. A perfect summer afternoon to gather with fans, celebrate the club, and continue this historic first NSL season. All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, CBC, and Radio-Canada. Tickets available at https://en.rosesmtl.ca/







