AFC Toronto vs. Calgary Wild FC Match Preview 08/02

August 2, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







AFC Toronto battled hard but came up short in a 2-1 loss to Vancouver Rise FC at Swangard Stadium. Kaylee Hunter opened the scoring early with her seventh goal of the season, moving her into second in the league's Golden Boot race. Despite the early advantage, Vancouver responded with two first-half goals, capitalizing on defensive lapses and a long- range strike from Samantha Chang. Second-half debuts from Zoe Burns and Sarah Stratigakis injected some urgency into Toronto's attack, but the comeback effort fell just short. While the result ended a five-game win streak, the performance still reflected moments of quality and grit from a team in the thick of a playoff push.

Looking ahead, AFC shifts focus to Saturday's matchup against Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium - the second of four straight road games. Calgary currently sits mid-table, but remains a dangerous opponent at home. For Toronto, maintaining energy and discipline on the road will be key as they aim to stay atop the standings and set the tone heading into a pivotal August stretch.

FRESH LEGS, FIERCE FIGHT: ROLLING ON THE ROAD

AFC Toronto continues to show grit and depth as they push through a demanding four-game road stretch. Despite a narrow loss in Vancouver, the squad has demonstrated consistent resilience and energy, bolstered by impactful performances from players returning from international duty and those making key second-half debuts. With strong squad rotation and a renewed offensive spark, AFC is proving they can compete anywhere, anytime. As they head to Calgary looking to pick up points, the team's ability to stay sharp and battle-tested on the road is setting the tone for a playoff push.

HUNTER AT HOME

Even though she's playing for AFC Toronto now, Kaylee Hunter will feel a lot of at home in Calgary - literally. The 17-year-old standout, originally a native of the city, returns to McMahon Stadium for what feels like a homecoming match. Saturday's fixture offers a special moment not only for Hunter, who has already scored seven goals this season, but for her family, friends, and community back in Calgary who have watched her rise. With each of her sharp runs and finishing instincts on display, expect heightened energy from the local crowd - and from Hunter herself - as she seeks to leave her mark on familiar turf.

MATCHDAY PREVIEW

KEYS TO THE MATCH - CONSISTENCY, CHEMISTRY, AND CHASE

AFC Toronto heads into Saturday's game at McMahon Stadium determined to continue its strong performance over the road - five wins already mark the best away record in the league. Maintaining that consistency comes down to mindset and trust in the squad's preparation. As Head Coach Marko Milanovic emphasized after the Vancouver game, "we've had to shift quickly over short weeks before. We stick to our plan and let our standard define how we respond." Holding that belief will be critical again in Calgary.

Midfield coherence and connectivity will also play a central role in determining the outcome. Kaylee Hunter's constant threat up front pairs with Nikki Small's ability to create - both have delivered under pressure throughout the season. Keeping those sparks alive and finding rhythm early will give Toronto control.

Finally, mental and physical freshness must not be overlooked. Zoe Burns and Sarah Stratigakis have added depth and fresh legs off the bench, while incumbent starters such as Colby Barnett and Emma Regan are pivotal in holding shape for a full roster turnaround ahead. As Ashley Cathro noted: "We've done this before. We know how to recover and be ready." In a tight road stretch, that balance of rest, rotation, and mental sharpness could be the difference in another statement result.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

AFC Toronto's Esther Okoronkwo Leads Incredible Comeback to Win WAFCON Title

AFC Toronto is celebrating a landmark moment as the club's forward and Nigerian International Esther Okoronkwo delivered a world-class performance to help secure the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Championship title. Trailing 2-0 in the final, Okoronkwo notched a goal and two assists to help Nigeria clinch a record-extending 10th title in a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Morocco on Saturday, July 26 in Rabat.

Her performance not only cements her rising global profile but also reflects the vision AFC Toronto had when building a team with top-tier international talent. Okoronkwo's success underscores the club's commitment to assembling a diverse, competitive, and inspiring roster capable of delivering at the highest levels.

AFC Toronto currently sits atop the table with 25 points and an 8-5-1 record. The club is in the midst of a four- game road stretch, with their next match set for Saturday, August 2 at 4 p.m. ET against Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium. AFC will return home on Sunday, August 17, making their much-anticipated return to BMO Field for the first time since their inaugural match. The club will host Vancouver Rise FC as part of the opening weekend of the Canadian National Exhibition.

"We are proud to give fans in Toronto the chance to see Esther and her AFC Toronto teammates in action for the rest of the season," said Helena Ruken, AFC Toronto CEO.

"We are celebrating her incredible achievement with the Nigerian national team in winning the African Cup of Nations, and we're thrilled to welcome her back. It's a proud moment for her and for all of us at the club."

"Esther's performance at WAFCON showcases the caliber of talent in our league," said Christina Litz, President, Northern Super League. "Her success is a win not only for AFC Toronto, but for the Northern Super League and women's soccer across Canada. Moments like these inspire young players, energize our fans, and demonstrate the global impact our athletes are capable of making. The NSL proudly applauds Esther on this incredible accomplishment."

Having signed with AFC Toronto in February, Okoronkwo has made a significant impact in her debut Northern Super League season. Before joining Nigeria for international duty, she recorded three goals and four assists across 777 minutes, consistently proving to be a dynamic offensive threat. Her standout play earned her both Player of the Month and Goal of the Month honours in May. Okoronkwo's influence on AFC's attack has been undeniable, and her return brings even more firepower to a team with championship ambitions.







Northern Super League Stories from August 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.