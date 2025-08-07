Kaylee Hunter's Star Keeps Rising: AFC Toronto Forward Named Player of the Month

August 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

At just 17 years old, Kaylee Hunter has already become one of the most electrifying players in the Northern Super League - and now, she has the hardware to match. Voted Player of the Month for July by AFC fans, Hunter says the recognition is less about personal accolades and more about the community around her.

"I'm just super grateful," said Hunter. "I thank the fans for all their support throughout the season, especially through these past few games where we haven't played our absolute best. They've stuck with us through everything."

Hunter's play in July was defined by confident drives, relentless work rate, and clutch finishing - elements that have made her one of the most talked-about names in the league. The offensive threat currently has eight goals, 31 shots, and 18 shots on target this season - the second most in the league in all three categories. Hunter is also the only rookie to date to win both Rookie of the Week and 1st Star of the Week honours.

Her connection with teammates, she says, has only strengthened with time. "I think just playing with confidence and really working with my teammates, the chemistry on and off the pitch, it's really all come together. Confidence, and just working hard every day, that's been the key."

That evolution has been clear in Hunter's performances, where she's played with a maturity well beyond her years. But she credits AFC Head Coach Marko Milanovic for keeping her locked in. "He's been super influential," Hunter said. "He's always trying to push me and keep me focused on the next. We never settle at one point, we're always pushing for something more."

Hunter has emerged as one of the league's most consistent attacking threats, and one of its most entertaining. Her creative goal celebrations have become fan-favourite moments, lighting up social media after nearly every match. "For me, it's about bringing joy to the fans," she said with a smile. "Make a goal worth remembering. Just go out there and have a laugh, have a smile."

Though Hunter has turned heads with her flair, it's her hunger that sets her apart. With eight goals already this season, the Golden Boot is well within reach. When asked, she doesn't hesitate: "Yeah, I mean, most of my life I've been a goal scorer. Always top of the league. So of course, that's always on my mind," she said. "First professional season, being 17, youngest in the league - I think Golden Boot would just be the cherry on top."

As AFC Toronto prepares for a critical home match on August 17 at BMO Field, Hunter has one more message for the home crowd: "Keep coming out. We'll keep putting on good shows. We wouldn't be able to do this without you, and we want redemption."

With her sights set high and the city behind her, Kaylee Hunter is proving that the future of Canadian soccer is already here.







