South Korean International Chaerim Kang Joins the Montréal Roses

August 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montréal - The Montréal Roses proudly announce the signing of international midfielder and winger Chaerim Kang, a key player for the South Korean national team. Chaerim officially joins the club for the remainder of the Northern Super League (NSL) season. This signing was made possible thanks to the support of FASKEN, a founding partner of the club and a key player in realizing our vision for women's soccer in Montréal.

With 42 caps for the South Korean senior national team and over 120 matches played in the WK-League, Chaerim brings a dynamic, mature, and explosive profile to Montréal. Trained in Seoul, she previously played for prestigious South Korean clubs Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels and Suwon FC, establishing herself as one of Asia's rising stars.

A CAREER BUILT ON PASSION AND DRIVE

Chaerim Kang discovered soccer at a young age, tagging along with her father to a local club. That early experience quickly turned into a lifelong passion: "I realized early on that this was more than a hobby. Soccer became my way to express myself, it gave me purpose, discipline, and ambition," she shares.

Her career has been defined by adaptability and resilience: "Leaving the Incheon Red Angels, a club I had been with for five years to take on a new challenge at Suwon FC wasn't easy. But I proved to myself that I could grow outside my comfort zone."

This mindset led her to one of her proudest moments: lifting the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF E-1) Championship with the South Korean national team.

"RIMBAPPÉ" LANDS IN MONTRÉAL

Renowned for her quickness, game intelligence, and refined technique, Chaerim is a versatile attacking asset who can operate centrally or on the wing. With her precise right foot, tactical vision, and one-on-one ability, she poses a constant offensive threat in the final third.

A huge fan of Kylian Mbappé, she draws inspiration from his style and mindset: "A teammate used to call me 'Rimbappé'. I loved that" she laughs.

Her arrival in Montréal marks a new chapter: "I was looking for a new challenge, and I immediately felt that the Roses were the right fit. The team's playing style, the club's vision, and the city's energy, it all just clicked."

A STRATEGIC ADDITION FOR THE ROSES

"What drew us to Chaerim was not only her technical profile, her pace, and her ability to break lines, but also what she brings as a person. She brings with her a different football culture and vision of the game, exactly the kind of player who can elevate a group. Her work ethic is well-known, and her crossing quality and game intelligence will strengthen our squad. Of course, there will be challenges, including language barriers, but I'm confident the openness of our locker room will make all the difference. We can't wait to welcome her to Montréal."

- Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director, Montréal Roses

"Chaerim Kang is an experienced player who's arriving in her prime, with multiple caps for the national team and solid experience from the WK-League. Her arrival is a major addition to our team and will create healthy competition up front. She's a strong one-on-one player and combines well in attacking phases. Naturally, there will be an adaptation period, especially from a language standpoint, but the whole team is ready to welcome her and support her integration. We can't wait to see her on the pitch wearing Roses colours."

- Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach, Montréal Roses

A PLAYER WHO INSPIRES

Chaerim Kang perfectly embodies the values of the Montréal Roses: passion, determination, and excellence. Her signing reflects the club's ambition to establish itself as a leading force in North American women's soccer, while building a united, diverse team that reflects Montréal's unique character.

ABOUT CHAERIM KANG

Age: 27

Height: 5'4" (162 cm)

Position: Midfielder / Winger

Preferred foot: Right

National team experience:

42 caps with the senior national team

Former U-19 and U-20 player

Previous clubs: Incheon Hyundai Steel Red Angels, Suwon FC (WK-League)

WK-League appearances: 123

Personal goal: Compete at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil

Hometown: Seoul, South Korea

NEXT HOME MATCH: AUGUST 9 AT 1 P.M. VS. AFC TORONTO

The Roses return home on Saturday, August 9 at 1:00 p.m. to take on AFC Toronto at Stade Boréale. With a valuable point secured in Halifax on August 2, the Roses currently sit second in the NSL standings, just one point behind first-place Toronto. The race for the top spot is tighter than ever, and every match could shift the table. It's a perfect summer afternoon to rally behind the team and continue the push in this historic inaugural season.

All matches are broadcast on RDS, TSN, Radio-Canada, and CBC.

Tickets available at www.rosesmtl.ca







