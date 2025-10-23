Roses Set for Northern Super League Playoffs

Published on October 23, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - After a historic inaugural season, the Montréal Roses are set to make history once again by competing in the first-ever Northern Super League (NSL) playoffs, presented by Toyota. The team will face AFC Toronto in a two-leg semifinal series, with the first leg scheduled for Saturday, November 1st at noon at Stade Boréale.

Qualifying among the league's top four teams during the regular season, the Roses distinguished themselves through exemplary team play, with every player contributing significantly to the club's success. Known for their defensive solidarity and on-field cohesion, the Roses demonstrated throughout the season that collective strength trumps individual performance. Under the guidance of head coach Robert Rositoiu, the team enters the playoffs with confidence and determination.

"We've worked all season for this moment. The team is ready, focused, and we know our supporters will be our greatest asset on November 1st. This is our chance to create something special together," said Rositoiu.

PLAYOFF FORMAT

The top four teams from the regular season standings qualified for the playoffs. The semifinals pit 1st versus 4th and 2nd versus 3rd in two-leg series. The aggregate goal total across both matches determines which team advances to the final. If tied on aggregate, two 15-minute extra time periods will be played, followed by a penalty shootout if necessary.

The winners of both semifinals will meet in the NSL Final, presented by Toyota, on November 15th at BMO Field in Toronto. This single-match championship will crown the league's first-ever champion, who will hoist the Diana B. Matheson Cup, the league's championship trophy and highest honour.

SEMIFINAL SCHEDULE: ROSES FC vs AFC TORONTO

First leg: Saturday, November 1st, 12:00 PM - Stade Boréale, Laval

Second leg: Sunday, November 9th, 2:00 PM - York Lions Stadium

AN UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCE AT STADE BORÉALE

The November 1st match, presented by Toyota, promises to be a memorable event that transcends sport. From the moment gates open, fans can enjoy the Roses Fan Zone featuring live DJ entertainment, promotional giveaways from our partners, and a festive atmosphere. Local artist Sarahmée will deliver a special halftime performance, adding a cultural dimension to this historic day.

Just in time for the playoffs, Farine Five Roses will once again shine its support for the Montréal Roses through its iconic Old Port sign: from October 27th to November 3rd, only the word "ROSES" will be illuminated in a gesture as powerful as it is symbolic. This luminous tribute marks the brand's second visible show of support for the team.

The November 1st showdown, themed "The Magic of the Playoffs," will be the final opportunity to see the Roses in action at Stade Boréale this season. Tickets are on sale now at en.rosesmtl.ca.

2026 SEASON TICKETS ON SALE

Experience every match of the 2026 season and enjoy exclusive benefits: priority playoff access, ticket discounts, private team events, and more. 2026 season tickets are on sale now at en.rosesmtl.ca/season-tickets.

RELIVE AND DISCOVER THE ROSES' STORY

Fans can relive the Roses' inaugural season through the documentary Bâtir les Roses de Montréal, available on tou.tv. The series offers privileged behind-the-scenes access to the team's first season.

The documentary The Pitch, directed by Michèle Hozer and presented by TVO, chronicles the creation of the Northern Super League through the journey of former international player Diana Matheson and her ambitious project to build Canada's first professional women's soccer league. The Montreal premiere takes place October 28th at Cinéma du Musée as part of a national tour. The television broadcast begins November 9th on TVO, before airing in spring 2026 on TSN and RDS.







