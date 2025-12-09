Montréal Roses Release Jodi Smith

Published on December 9, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Montreal - The Montréal Roses announce that the club and Jodi Smith have mutually agreed to terminate her contract. The agreement will officially end on December 31, 2025, allowing the player to explore new opportunities to continue her professional development.

Smith appeared in 22 matches during the Roses' inaugural season, making nine starts and accumulating 1,028 minutes of play. She recorded one assist and 48 tackles throughout the season.

"We thank Jodi for her contribution to our inaugural season and wish her all the best in her continued professional career," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director of the Montréal Roses.

The organization will announce additional roster moves in the coming weeks as it continues to build its roster for the 2026 season.







Northern Super League Stories from December 9, 2025

Montréal Roses Release Jodi Smith - Roses de Montreal FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.