Montréal Roses: A Historic First Season

Published on November 18, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Montreal - The Montréal Roses presented today their inaugural season review in the Northern Super League, capping off a historic first year marked by remarkable achievements both on and off the pitch. This first year, both demanding and defining, established the solid foundation of a high-performing professional organization. In the context of launching simultaneously a new league and a new club, the efforts deployed on the sporting, administrative, and community fronts were substantial, allowing the team to quickly establish itself as a structural player in Quebec's sports landscape.

In just 18 months, the organization evolved from an ambitious concept announced in May 2024 into a cornerstone of professional women's soccer in Canada. Competing in a Northern Super League that has rapidly emerged as one of the world's top five women's leagues - drawing over 275,000 spectators, featuring a $1.6M salary cap per club, and offering some of the highest average salaries globally - the Roses made their mark through a professional, inclusive approach deeply embedded in the Montreal community.

COMPETITIVE FROM DAY ONE

In their debut campaign, the Roses secured a playoff berth, finishing 4th in the regular season with 10 wins, 9 losses, and 6 draws. Just one win separated the Roses from 2nd place. The team's playoff run ended in the semi-final against AFC Toronto, winners of the Supporters' Shield awarded to the regular season champions.

Defensively, the Roses posted the league's best performance, conceding only 23 goals in 25 matches, demonstrating solidity and organization that defined this first campaign. Offensively, while the team showed great control of the game, completing 11,965 passes with a precision rate of 79.08%, among the best in the league, efficiency in the final third was sometimes lacking. With 31 goals scored from 117 shots on target, the Roses ranked mid-table in this area. This gap between possession quality and offensive production represents an identified area for improvement heading into the 2026 season.

The season was also crowned by individual recognition for Stéphanie Hill, a defender from Dollard-des-Ormeaux in her first professional season, selected to the Northern Super League Team of the Season. This recognition concretely illustrates the league's mission to develop and showcase local talent at the highest level.

"Our initial goal was clear: reach the playoffs in our first season. That said, our ambition went well beyond that. This first year provided valuable learning about the level of competition in the league. We will take all the lessons from this season to come back better prepared, stronger, and hungrier in 2026," said Robert Rositoiu, Head Coach.

A ROSTER THAT REFLECTS MONTREAL

The Roses assembled a talented 22-player roster that mirrors Montreal's diversity and international character. The squad featured 14 Canadians - 10 from Quebec - alongside eight international players from three continents, blending homegrown talent with global experience. Notably, nine Canadian players, including seven Quebecers, signed their first professional contracts, underscoring the organization's dedication to creating pathways for local athletes.

"We set out to build a team that truly represents Montreal and Quebec while meeting the standards of an elite league. Watching our young players compete alongside seasoned internationals proves we can both develop our own talent and attract world-class players to our project. This first season shows that we're capable not only of developing our own players, but also of convincing world-class talent to join our movement," said Marinette Pichon, Sporting Director.

FANS SHOWED UP

Supporters embraced the Roses throughout the season, with over 45,000 tickets sold including playoffs - an average of 3,380 fans per match.

The May 3rd home opener at Stade Boréale created an unforgettable moment, with a sold-out crowd of 5,040 launching the club's journey. The buzz continued through the final entire season, as the September 27 match attracted 4,595 supporters, demonstrating fan loyalty through the end of the campaign.

Stade Boréale, Canada's first stadium purpose-built for a professional women's team, quickly became a community hub and symbol of progress for women's sports. The venue will remain home to the Roses for the 2026 season.

IMPACT BEYOND THE PITCH

Off the field, the organization has created over 30 full-time positions, welcomed 11 interns, and mobilized more than 200 volunteers and game day staff. More than half of the full-time positions are held by women, demonstrating our concrete commitment to creating real opportunities for them across all aspects of professional sports.

The Roses see themselves as more than a soccer club, but a movement and inspiration for the next generation. In 2025, the team made 56 community appearances at hospitals, festivals, youth sporting events, and conferences. Standout moments included the Santa Claus Parade and charity galas, where players forged meaningful connections with fans. Committed to accessibility and inclusion, the Roses distributed hundreds of tickets to children, women, and underserved communities, particularly targeting young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds. This grassroots engagement cements the club's role as a vital part of Montreal's social fabric.

DIGITAL DOMINANCE

The Roses lead the NSL in social media reach, amassing over 50,000 followers across platforms. The club's website drew more than 129,000 unique visitors.

Broadcast viewership was equally strong, with over 1.7 million cumulative viewers tuning in to French and English telecasts during the regular season, establishing the Roses among Canada's most-watched emerging sports properties.

STRONG COMMERCIAL FOUNDATION

The Roses secured 44 partnerships in their inaugural season. The organization has 3 major partners - Intact Assurance, Moi Program, and Sico - as well as 6 founding partners: Boréale, Fasken, Germain Hotels, Canadian Tire, Toyota, and Collège LaSalle - member of LCI Education. This is complemented by 24 official partners, 4 media partners, and 7 official suppliers, demonstrating strong support from major organizations for the project.

The Roses brand resonated far beyond the stands. Merchandise sales exceeded 16,000 items, a remarkable performance for a new club. The response from the public and partners indicates that the Roses are progressively establishing themselves as a unifying brand to watch.

"In just over a year, we've built a professional organization that meets the highest industry standards. This first season confirmed that enthusiasm for women's soccer exists in Quebec and that it's sustainable. What we've built together - with our employees, partners, investors, and fans - isn't a one-time project, but a lasting structure on which we'll continue to grow. The future of the Roses is bright, and this is just the beginning," said Annie Larouche, President.

LOOKING AHEAD TO 2026

Season tickets for 2026 are on sale now at www.rosesmtl.ca. The organization is working to reconfigure sections at Stade Boréale to offer more affordable ticket options, making the Roses experience accessible to even more fans.

In anticipation of the next transfer window in February, the sporting department plans to announce new strategic signings to strengthen the roster and continue building a team resolutely focused on major honours.

The broader landscape for women's professional soccer in Canada looks bright. On November 15th, the Government of Canada announced plans to invest up to $5.45 million in the Northern Super League, reinforcing federal commitment to women's sports and community development. Of this amount, up to $1.150 million will be allocated to the Montréal Roses. The league will also expand to seven clubs in 2027.

With support from players, partners, and fans, Montréal Roses and the Northern Super League are emerging as major forces in global women's soccer.

2025 SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

On the pitch:

4th place finish (10W-9L-6D)

League's best defense (23 goals conceded in 25 matches)

Stéphanie Hill named to NSL Team of the Season

9 Canadians, including 7 Quebecers, signed their first professional contract with the Roses

Playoff berth secured

Attendance:

45,000+ tickets sold

3,380 average attendance

Sold-out home opener (5,040 fans)

Digital reach:

NSL leader across all social platforms (50,000+ followers)

More than 129,000 unique website visitors

1.7 million TV viewers

Economic & social impact:

44 partnerships secured

30+ full-time jobs created

16,000+ merchandise items sold

56 community appearances







