Roses Season Ends with 4-1 Loss to Toronto

Published on November 10, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Toronto - The Montréal Roses' inaugural season came to an end at York Lions Stadium, falling 4-1 to AFC Toronto in the second leg of the Northern Super League semi-final. With a 6-1 aggregate loss, the Roses cede their place in the final to the Supporters' Shield champions, who confirmed their status as the regular season's dominant team.

Despite thorough preparation and determination from the players, the Roses faced an AFC Toronto side in complete control. Esther Okoronkwo recorded a hat trick in under 30 minutes (6', 20', 26'), quickly putting the Roses in a difficult position.

In the second half, Tanya Boychuk gave the Roses hope with a 74th-minute goal, briefly reducing the deficit. Lauren Rowe sealed the match nine minutes later, bringing the final score to 4-1.

Despite controlling possession (61%) and creating several attacking opportunities (16 crosses, 4 corners), the Roses lacked precision in the final third.

Match Statistics:

Possession: Montreal 61 % - Toronto 39 %

Shots: 9 for Montreal (4 on target) - 12 for Toronto (7 on target)

Total passes: 529 for Montreal - 339 for Toronto

Crosses: 16 for Montreal - 3 for Toronto

Corners: 4 for Montréal - 1 for Toronto

"Congratulations to AFC Toronto. They were excellent and capitalized on their chances with remarkable efficiency. We'll take time to reflect on this entire season. We're proud to have been part of it. While we wanted to reach the final, I'm proud of my players' mentality - they kept fighting until the end. We learn, we grow, and we'll come back stronger in 2026. - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

Venue

YORK LIONS STADIUM

Referee

CARLY SHAW-MACLAREN

Assistant Referees

MELISSA SNEDDEN

ALLYCIA CARLUCCI

TORONTO TO FACE VANCOUVER IN FINAL

AFC Toronto, Supporters' Shield champions, will face Vancouver Rise FC in the Northern Super League Final, presented by Toyota, on Friday, November 15 at 7:30 PM at BMO Field in Toronto. This historic match will crown the league's first champions and award the Diana B. Matheson Cup for the first time - a symbol of excellence and tribute to the league's founder. The Roses wish both finalists the best of luck.

A PROMISING INAUGURAL SEASON

In their first year of existence, the Montréal Roses reached an important milestone by qualifying for the Norther Super League playoffs. Beyond the results on the field, this inaugural season established the foundations of a competitive team and created a community of loyal supports who made Stade Boréale a true fortress.

The organization will hold a complete end-of-season media availability. Additional details will be communicated in the coming days.

2026 SEASON TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE

As the Northern Super League's first season ends, 2026 season tickets for the Montréal Roses are now available. Fans can reserve their seats at Stade Boréale today to experience a second season that promises to be even more spectacular. Season tickets include priority access to home matches, exclusive discounts on official merchandise, and special meet-and-greets with players throughout the year. All details and deposit forms are available at en.rosesmtl.ca/season-tickets.







