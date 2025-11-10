Ontario Supports 2025 NSL Final in Toronto

TORONTO, ON - - The Northern Super League (NSL) today announced special funding support from the Ontario government to help deliver the first-ever NSL Final in Toronto, recognizing the milestone event's positive impact on the province's tourism economy and its leadership in advancing gender equity in sport.

The NSL is Canada's professional women's soccer league, founded by former Women's National Team player Diana Matheson. Since its launch this spring, the league has delivered world-class soccer and attracted thousands of passionate fans across the country - all while advancing gender equity in sport and setting a new standard for professional opportunities in the women's game. Live NSL matches have been broadcast nationally on TSN, CBC, Radio-Canada, and RDS, with additional matches streamed on the NSL YouTube channel - giving fans across Canada more ways than ever to experience the energy and excitement of the league's inaugural season.

The NSL Final Presented by Toyota will take place Saturday, November 15, 2025, at BMO Field, marking Canada's first-ever women's professional soccer championship. Vancouver Rise FC has secured its place in the Final and will face the winner of today's semifinal between AFC Toronto and Montréal Roses. The inaugural champion will lift the Diana B. Matheson Cup

The event is expected to draw thousands of fans from across Ontario and nationwide, generating increased activity for local businesses while helping showcase the province's sport, culture, and community on a national stage.

"With the emergence of organizations like the Northern Super League, we are witnessing a new era of women's sports in Canada, and our government is proud to support its growth," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Sport. "As the NSL's historic inaugural season reaches its championship finale, it's not only driving economic growth through sport tourism - it's also bringing Canadians together and showing young girls across the country that a future career in professional women's soccer is possible, right here at home."

"We are grateful to the Ministry of Sport for their support of the NSL Final, a milestone moment for women's professional soccer in Canada. This investment recognizes the positive impact the NSL Final will have on Toronto and across the province - attracting fans, driving economic activity for local businesses, celebrating the growth of women's soccer, and highlighting Ontario's leadership in advancing gender equity in sport. We want Ontarians to join us - whether in-stadium or cheering on our athletes through the live broadcast - as we showcase what's possible when we invest in women and in sport."

- Diana Matheson, Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Northern Super League

The funding reflects the Ministry's recognition of the Final's province-wide benefits, including:

- Growing tourism and visitor spending

- Increased economic activity for local businesses

- Creating new opportunities for women in professional sport

- Inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders

- Strengthening Ontario's global reputation as a sport-event destination

In addition to the championship match, the NSL Final weekend will include a series of community and fan-engagement activities across Toronto designed to further elevate the women's game, connect fans of all ages, and build long-term pathways for girls in sport.

Additional events include:

- NSL Fan Fest presented by Coca-Cola: A pre-match celebration with live music, games, sponsor activations, and family-friendly fun outside BMO Field.

- NSL Media Day & Spotlight Presentation: Head coaches and players engage with the media, followed by an inside look at the vision and future of the Northern Super League.

- Canadian Tire Community Practice: Invited participants from Ontario schools will join NSL stars on the pitch for an unforgettable training experience.

- Official NSL Final MD-1 Party: Fans and supporters gather for trivia, prizes, and pre-match celebrations.

