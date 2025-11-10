Van Rise FC Update

Published on November 10, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC are on the verge of making even more history by traveling to Toronto to play in the inaugural NSL Playoff Final, presented by Toyota.

STORYLINES

DIAMONDS UNDER PRESSURE: Rise FC demonstrated exactly what they were made of after Saturday night's playoff semi-final second leg. After going 2-0 down on the night and 3-2 down on aggregate, Rise FC showcased their courage and unity in the closing stages of the match, and got rewarded with an aggregate equalizer through Holly Ward in the 85th minute. That goal sent the match to extra-time, where Rise FC stood strong despite tired legs for the whole 30 minutes. In the end, the match went to penalties, where once more the team steeled their nerves and got the job done after Morgan McAslan made two huge saves to set up Sofia Hagman with the winning penalty.

That performance will be great motivation for Rise FC as they head into the NSL Final as the first finalists in NSL history.

THE 2025 NSL PLAYOFF FINAL: Rise FC are going to be a part of an action-packed week for the NSL Final. The week begins on Thursday, as they participate in the NSL Media Day. Both finalists will be invited to participate in press conferences while the rest of the squad will be invited to the Revlon Player Lounge. Friday sees the club train for the final team before the big game on Saturday. The Final will be welcomed in with an NSL Fan Fest, presented by Coca-Cola, where fans can enjoy interactive activations in the lead-up to the Final itself!







