Vancouver Rise FC Sign Hometown Midfielder Mia Pante On-Loan from AS Roma

Published on February 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced Friday the signing of Canadian midfielder Mia Pante on a season-long loan.

"After a year away in Italy gaining valuable experience at AS Roma, one of the top clubs in the world, I am excited to bring Mia [Pante] back to Vancouver to shine in the NSL," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "Mia is a fantastic addition to our team, and I am thrilled to bring her home to play in front of her home city."

Pante, 22, joins on loan from Italian Serie A club AS Roma. The British Columbian midfielder joined AS Roma in January of last year, making her professional debut in a Coppa Italia match against Napoli. Since then, Pante has made 15 appearances and registered two assists across all competitions. In the 2025/26 season, Pante featured five times for AS Roma in the UEFA Women's Champions League, providing a crucial assist in AS Roma's final qualifying match for the group stages.

"It's an incredible feeling to be able to come home, play for Rise FC, and represent Vancouver," said Pante on her signing. "I'm so excited to get started!"

Prior to starting her professional career with AS Roma, Pante played for her collegiate team, Texas A&M Aggies, where she made 76 appearances, scored 10 goals and registered 21 assists. Across her four years at Texas A&M University, Pante was selected for the SEC All-Freshman and won the Texas A&M Assists Leader Award in 2021 and was selected for the All-SEC Second Team. In her summers during college, the young midfielder played in League1 BC for TSS Rovers FC, Burnaby FC and Nautsa'mawt FC.

"Mia [Pante] is a fast and dynamic player, combining great technical skills with an offensive mindset," described Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "Mia works with a high intensity both on and off the ball, and also has a directness in her play, which contributes well with our playstyle."

The North Vancouver, BC native has made various appearances for Canada's youth national teams, featuring 14 times across her time for the U20's and U15's. Pante was a key part of Canada's U20 team that competed at the 2022 CONCACAF Women's U-20 Championship and at the 2022 FIFA U-20's Women's World Cup, featuring in every match across both competitions. She also participated in all of Canada's U15's matches in the 2018 CONCACAF Girls' U-15 Championship.

In her youth, Pante was part of Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Girls Elite program from 2017 to 2021, winning the Whitecaps Most Promising Female Player in 2020.

Mia Pante

Pronunciation: MEE-ah PAN-tay

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-07

Date of Birth: March 25, 2003 in North Vancouver, BC

Hometown: North Vancouver, BC

Citizenship: Canada

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: AS Roma (ITA), Texas A&M Aggies (USA)







