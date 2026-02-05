Presenting the Vancouver Rise FC 2026 NSL Schedule

Published on February 5, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Northern Super League (NSL) unveiled its 2026 regular season schedule today, with Vancouver Rise FC beginning their season as defending NSL Champions in a highly anticipated rematch of the 2025 NSL Final. The reigning champions will host AFC Toronto at Swangard Stadium on April 24, 2026.

"After the inaugural season which set the bar, I am very excited to continue on last year's success, not just as a club, but the league as a whole," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé.

Schedule Details

Weekend Watchlist: Get ready to mark your calendars! The 2026 Rise FC schedule is built for fans, featuring 13 home games and 12 away games. With 20 weekend matches13 on Saturdays and seven on Sundays, and just five weekday fixtures, the 2026 schedule makes it easier than ever for fans to experience the energy at Swangard Stadium alongside friends and family.

Curtain Raisers: Rise FC begin the 2026 NSL season at home against AFC Toronto on Friday, April 24, kicking off the season in an exciting rematch of last year's final.

The Summer Home Front: Swangard Stadium will be at the heart of the action this summer, with Rise FC hosting two four-match home stands across July, August, and September. It sets the stage for a season-defining stretch with high-stakes league play, packed stands, and a home crowd determined to make every match count.

World Cup Wave: Vancouver becomes one of the centers of the football universe in 2026, and Rise FC is riding the wave! The club is proud to host two home matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, adding to the energy and international spotlight surrounding the city. Supporters can take in the global celebration while backing their club as Rise FC faces rivals AFC Toronto on Sunday, June 14 and Ottawa Rapid FC on Sunday, June 28. It's a rare opportunity to experience the intensity of club competition set against the backdrop of the world's biggest tournament - all right here at home.

Road Resilience Required: Rise FC will face its first of three significant three-game road trips in May, with additional extended away stretches in July and early October, testing the team's grit during pivotal periods of the season.

Home Field Finale: The 2026 NSL regular season concludes at home on October 25 against Calgary Wild FC. The finale could carry major playoff implications, with the club aiming to finish on a high and potentially secure home-pitch advantage heading into the postseason.

After the regular season concludes, the NSL Playoffs will start in November, with the 2026 NSL Final details to be released later in the season.

Full Schedule

April

Friday, April 26 vs AFC Toronto at Swangard Stadium

May

Saturday, May 2 vs. Montréal Roses FC at Stade Boréale

Wednesday, May 6 vs. Ottawa Rapid FC at TD Place Stadium

Monday, May 18 vs. Halifax Tides FC at Wanderers Grounds

Saturday, May 23 vs. AFC Toronto at Swangard Stadium

Saturday, May 30 vs Montréal Roses FC at Stade Boréale

June

Sunday, June 14 vs. Ottawa Rapid FC at Swangard Stadium

Thursday, June 18 vs. Halifax Tides FC at Wanderers Grounds

Sunday, June 28 vs. AFC Toronto at Swangard Stadium

July

Saturday, July 4 vs. Montréal Roses FC at Stade Boréale

Saturday, July 11 vs. Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium

Saturday, July 18 vs. AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium

Saturday, July 25 vs. Halifax Tides FC at Swangard Stadium

Wednesday, July 29 vs. Montréal Roses FC at Swangard Stadium

August

Saturday, August 8 vs. Calgary Wild FC at Swangard Stadium

Saturday, August 15 vs. Halifax Tides FC at Swangard Stadium

Saturday, August 22 vs. Ottawa Rapid FC at TD Place Stadium

Saturday, August 29 vs. Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium

September

Saturday, September 5 vs. Halifax Tides FC at Swangard Stadium

Sunday, September 13 vs. Ottawa Rapid FC at Swangard Stadium

Saturday, September 19 vs. Montréal Roses FC at Swangard Stadium

Sunday, September 27 vs. Calgary Wild FC at McMahon Stadium

October

Sunday, October 4 vs. AFC Toronto at York Lions Stadium

Sunday, October 18 vs. Ottawa Rapid FC at TD Place Stadium

Sunday, October 25 vs. Calgary Wild FC at Swangard Stadium

Ticketing

Single Match Ticket details for the 2026 season will be announced soon.

Fans eager to secure their seats for the 2026 Home Opener can do so now by purchasing a Champions Flex Pack or becoming a Rise FC Season Ticket Member.

Season Ticket Memberships start at just $259++ and include all 13 home matches, flexible payment plans, and new options such as Youth Memberships and Grounds Passes, making it easier than ever to be part of the action.

The Champions Flex Pack offers a flexible alternative, anchored by the Home Opener on Friday, April 24 vs. AFC Toronto, plus two additional matches of choice, starting at $99++.

