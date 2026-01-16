Vancouver Rise FC Sign Canadian International Sura Yekka

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced today the signing of Canadian international Sura Yekka.

"Sura [Yekka] is a fast, versatile, attacking minded defender who brings composure, experience and leadership to our backline." said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "She has had a great career in Europe, and I am thrilled to bring her back to Canada to strengthen our backline."

Yekka, 29, joins Rise FC after an impressive six-year journey throughout some of Europe's top leagues. Most recently, Yekka plied her trade in the Damallsvenskan, Sweden's top flight league, for three years, appearing for both Vittsjö GIK and, most recently, Djurgårdens IF. The experienced defender made 12 appearances for Vittsjö GIK in 2023 before switching to Djurgårdens IF in 2024, where she registered 23 appearances across two seasons, scoring two goals and keeping three clean sheets.

"I am very excited to be joining Vancouver Rise for this upcoming season," said Yekka on her signing. "I feel very fortunate to not only return to Canada to play professionally in front of friends and family, but to also represent the inaugural champions of the NSL."

Prior to moving to Sweden, Yekka played in France and Germany's top divisions. From 2021, she played two seasons with French side Le Havre. She played a key role in the club's promotion to the first division during her debut season, making 18 appearances overall. Yekka started her European journey in 2020, making 14 appearances for Frauen-Bundesliga side MSV Duisburg in their 2020/2021 season.

"Sura plays with calmness on the ball and is constantly looking to impact the game offensively," praised Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "She is a fast-thinking player that is decisive in her actions when defending and a strong player that wins many duels.

Born in Toronto, Ontario to Ugandan parents, Yekka represented Canada at both the youth and senior international levels. She made 15 appearances at the youth level, appearing in both the 2014 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup and 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. She was also nominated for the 2013 Canadian U-17 Player of the Year and 2016 Canadian U-20 Player of the Year award, winning the former. For the senior team, the defender made 18 appearances after making her debut at just 16 years old.

Sura Yekka

Pronunciation: SOO-ruh YEH-kah

Position: Defender

Height: 5-07

Date of Birth: January 4th, 1997 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Citizenship: Canada/Uganda

Status: Domestic

Previous Clubs: Djurgårdens IF (Sweden), Vittsjö GIK (Sweden), Le Havre (France), MSV Duisburg (Germany)







