Vancouver Rise FC Sign Australian Defender Tori Tumeth

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced Monday the signing of Australian defender Tori Tumeth.

"Tori is an extremely dynamic, clean passing defender who finds creative ways to be a part of and join the attack," said Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé. "She will be a positive addition to not only our defensive organization as a team, but will bring a depth of experience and intelligence to the way we want to attack from the back. We have been following her for a while now, and I am thrilled to finally have her in Vancouver Rise FC colors."

Tumeth, 25, joins from A-League Women's club Sydney FC. The Australian defender joined Sydney FC in 2023, amassing 62 appearances in two and a half seasons at her hometown club. She was part of the squad that won the A-League Women Championship in the 2023/24 season, defeating her former side Melbourne City 1-0 in the final.

"I am stoked to be joining Rise FC after such a successful inaugural season." remarked Tumeth on her signing. "I have heard such incredible things about the club and the fan base, and I'm really excited to get over and get started with the team. This is an important step in my career, and I want to be in an environment where I am challenged and continually developing as a player and a person. I want to contribute to the team's success, push for silverware and put my best foot forward every single week."

Tumeth switched to Sydney FC from Melbourne City after three seasons with the southeastern Australian side, where she made her professional debut with 28 appearances and one goal. She helped Melbourne City finish second in her second season with the club, before her third season was cut short due to a cruciate ligament injury.

"We are looking very much forward to welcoming Tori to Vancouver Rise," said Rise FC Head Coach Anja Heiner-Møller. "Tori is an exciting center back that fits very well into our style of play, bringing great skills on the ball with a high technical level with both feet. She is a dynamic player that will have a great impact both with and without the ball."

The Sydney, Australia native has represented Australia at various youth levels, including the U17, U20 and U23 level. Last year, Tumeth captained the U23 side to victory in the ASEAN Women's Championship. In her youth, the defender cut her teeth at Sydney University SFC, playing a key role in the club's treble-winning season in the 2019 NPL NSW Women's.

Tori Tumeth

Pronunciation: TAW-ree TEW-muth

Position: Defender

Height: 5-07

Date of Birth: March 4, 2001 in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Hometown: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Citizenship: Australia

Status: International

Previous Clubs: Sydney FC (AUS), Melbourne City (AUS), Sydney University (AUS)







Northern Super League Stories from April 27, 2026

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