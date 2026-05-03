Vancouver Rise FC Fall to a 4-0 Defeat in Quebec against Montreal Roses FC

Published on May 2, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







LAVAL, QC - It was a difficult evening for Vancouver Rise FC, as they were defeated 4-0 by Montreal Roses FC at Stade Boréale.

The opening moments saw both teams fighting hard to get control of the match. Roses FC tested Rise FC's back line when Lisa Pechersky put a dangerous ball into the box for Chloe Minas to run onto, but she was unable to find any purchase on her shot. Pechersky was at it again in the 13th minute, putting in another cross for Elyse Bennett to head on and score for Roses FC to make it 1-0.

Rise FC immediately looked to hit back through their Colombian players, as Maithé Lopéz played a clever one-two with Camila Reyes inside the box to tee up Lopéz for a shot, but the effort went over the bar. After a period of back-and-forth, Roses FC threatened again in the 35th minute, this time through Tanya Boychuk whose flick-on shot at the edge of the box looped over the crossbar and out. However, Boychuk was there in the 45th minute when the ball dropped in the box after a corner and was able to poke it in to make it 2-0 before the half.

Rise FC went into the break with plenty of work to do in the second half.

Roses FC made it 3-0 shortly after the restart, after Bennett's cross went off the crossbar and fell right for Boychuk to head in from close range. Rise FC began to show some more attacking intent in the last half-hour, putting more crosses into the box. Quinn tested their luck with a strong shot from outside the box, but a deflection popped it up and into the hands of Roses FC 'keeper Anna Karpenko.

Rise FC kept looking for a way back into the match, but Roses FC got their fourth of the match after Noémi Paquin won the ball up high and lofted the ball into the Rise FC net. Josie Longhurst came close to getting a consolation goal for Rise FC near the end of the match with a shot from the edge of the box, but it was blocked before it could reach the goal. The referee then blew her final whistle to end the match.

Rise FC are back in action this coming Wednesday, May 6 against Ottawa Rapid FC in the nation's capital. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. PT. Rise FC later travel to the east coast on Monday, May 18 to take on Halifax Tides FC before coming back home on Saturday, May 23 to host AFC Toronto again at Swangard Stadium. Kick off for that one is at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS Referee: Myriam Marcotte

Scoring Summary 13' - MTL - Elyse Bennett (Lisa Pechersky) 45' - MTL - Tanya Boychuk 49' - MTL - Tanya Boychuk 86' - MTL - Noémi Paquin

Statistics

Possession: MTL 44% - VAN 56% Shots: MTL 15 - VAN 3 Shots on Goal: MTL 7 - VAN 1 Saves: MTL 1 - VAN 3 Fouls: MTL 7 - VAN 8 Offsides: MTL 2 - VAN 1 Corners: MTL 3 - VAN 1

Cautions 30' - VAN - Camila Reyes

Vancouver Rise FC

13.Morgan McAslan; 12.Jaylyn Wright (6.Tori Tumeth 65'), 3.Jessika Cowart, 4. Sura Yekka, 18.Yuka Okamoto; 5.Quinn©, 14.Anna Bout, 10.Camila Reyes (7.Nikki Stanton 64'); 9.Mariah Lee (39.Lacey Kindel HT), 11.Jessica De Filippo (26.Anais Oularbi 83'), 23.Maithé Lopéz (24.Josie Longhurst 64')

Substitutes not used 31.Jessica Wulf, 16.Kennedy Faulknor, 28.Jaime Perrault, 38.Chloe Taylor

Montreal Roses FC

1.Anna Karpenko; 6.Anne-Valérie Seto (24.Olivia Mbala 68'), 2.Lucy Cappadona, 4.Stephanie Hill (3.Hailey Whitaker 79'); 11.Kang Chae-Rim, 15.Chloe Minas, 18.Charlotte Bilbault (19.Lorie Thibault 68'), 20. Megané Sauvé; 10.Lisa Pechersky (14.Claire Monyard 78), 12.Tanya Boychuk; 9.Elyse Bennett (7.Noémi Paquin 68')

Substitutes not used 26.Gabrielle Lambert, 13.Evelyn Badu







Northern Super League Stories from May 2, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Fall to a 4-0 Defeat in Quebec against Montreal Roses FC - Vancouver Rise FC

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