Report: Vancouver Rise FC Take Difficult 4-0 Road Defeat to Ottawa Rapid FC

Published on May 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







OTTAWA, ON - It was a tough result for Vancouver Rise FC at TD Stadium, as they fought hard but ultimately were defeated 4-0 by Ottawa Rapid FC.

New signing Tori Tumeth made her first start of the season.

Kennedy Faulknor made her first appearance for Rise FC since her season-ending injury last fall, coming on off the bench in the 61st minute.

Jaime Perrault made her Rise FC debut, coming off the bench in the 79th minute.

Rise FC had a bright start to the match, putting early pressure on the home side with dangerous runs and crosses from Anna Bout down the left.

D.B. Pridham had the first shot of the match five minutes in, blasting an effort over the crossbar from inside the Rise FC box.

Mariah Lee had a great run down the right side a few minutes later, jinking past her marker and whipping a cross in that was cleared before it could find a Rise FC player.

Rapid FC and Rise FC kept going back and forth as the half progressed, but Rapid FC struck first in the 29th minute. Keera Melenhorst drove down the centre of the park and found Kayla Adamek free on the right, who fired it low to get past Rise FC 'keeper Morgan McAslan and make it 1-0.

McAslan then made a huge save just minutes later to deny Florence Belzile.

Pridham ended up getting Rapid FC's second in the 35th minute, getting on the end of another Melenhorst pass inside the box to score.

Pridham then got Rapid FC's third goal in the 42nd minute after capitalizing on a low cross into the box.

Camila Reyes tried to get Rise FC back on track in added time of the first half, firing a dangerous shot just outside the box, but it flashed the outside of the goal.

The referee then blew for halftime, allowing Rise FC to regroup.

The second half saw Rise FC start with sharper focus.

They nearly got one back quickly off a corner after the restart, with the ball rolling into the back of the net but the goal was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

Yuka Okamoto then came close minutes later off another corner kick, firing an effort towards goal but it was cleared before it could trouble Rapid FC 'keeper Melissa Dagenais.

Bout had a chance on target after finding space in the box, but her driven shot was parried by Dagenais.

Rise FC then began to grab their rhythm, controlling possession in Ottawa's half as they searched for a way back into this match. Bout began to find more space down that left side and was able to drive into the box and create some chaos, but Ottawa did well to repel the attacks.

However, Rapid FC were able to get a fourth against the run of play, with Pridham finding Sadie Waite with a cross into the box, who poked it in.

Jessica De Filippo almost got one back for Rise FC in the 86th minute after latching onto a great cross from Jaime Perrault, but Dagenais was able to claim before the forward could score.

Despite a much improved second half, Rise FC couldn't overcome the deficit as Rapid FC finished the match with the 4-0 win.

Rise FC are back in action on Monday, May 18 as they travel to Nova Scotia to face Halifax Tides FC. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. PT.

The team then comes back home on Saturday, May 23 to host AFC Toronto again at Swangard Stadium. Kickoff for that one is at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Scoring Summary 29' - OTT - Kayla Adamek (Keera Melenhorst) 36' - OTT - D.B. Pridham (Keera Melenhorst) 42' - OTT - D.B. Pridham 76' - OTT - Sadie Waite (D.B. Pridham)

Statistics

Possession: OTT 44% - VAN 56% Shots: OTT 9 - VAN 6 Shots on Goal: OTT 5 - VAN 2 Saves: OTT 2 - VAN 1 Fouls: OTT 6 - VAN 11 Offsides: OTT 3 - VAN 1 Corners: OTT 3 - VAN 7

Vancouver Rise FC

3.Morgan McAslan; 4.Sura Yekka, 3.Jessika Cowart, 6.Tori Tumeth (16.Kennedy Faulknor 62'), 18.Yuka Okamoto; 7. Nikki Stanton (24.Josie Longhurst 73'), 5.Quinn©, 10.Camila Reyes (11.Jessica De Filippo HT); 9.Mariah Lee (28.Jaime Perrault 79'), 99.Latifah Abdu (23.Maithe Lopez 62'), 14.Anna Bout

Substitutes not used 31.Jessica Wulf, 26.Anais Oularbi, 38.Chloe Taylor, 39.Lacey Kindel

Ottawa Rapid FC 30.Melissa Dagenais; 8.Kayla Adamek (31.Naomi Lofthouse 64'), 18.Olivia Scott, 33.Jyllissa Harris, 19.Choo Hyo-Joo; 12.Keera Melenhorst, 20.Jung Min-Young (6.Caitlin Crichton 82'); 21.Melanie Forbes (15.Nicola Golen 64'), 14.Lee Min-A (11.Sadie Waite HT), 10.Florence Belzile (13.Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene 71'); 22.Delaney Baie Pridham

Substitutes not used 1.Mollie Eriksson, 3.Molly Hale, 5.Emily Amano, 9.Jazmine Wilkinson About Northern Super League The Northern Super League (NSL) is Canada's new and only professional women's soccer league, featuring six clubs in major Canadian markets. The league kicked off its inaugural season on April 16, 2025. The league is built by players and supporters of the beautiful game with best practices from around the world and aims to further Canadian excellence in sport, equity and inclusion. For more information and updates on the Northern Super League, please visit www.NSL.ca.







Northern Super League Stories from May 6, 2026

Report: Vancouver Rise FC Take Difficult 4-0 Road Defeat to Ottawa Rapid FC - Vancouver Rise FC

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