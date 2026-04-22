Vancouver Rise FC Announces 2026 Roster Composition

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC confirmed the club's 2026 first team roster composition as the club begins their second season in the Northern Super League (NSL).

The squad opens 2026 with 23 players signed to the roster, including 18 returning players from the 2025 NSL championship winning season, and five new additions to the team.

New additions (5):

Audrey Francois

Maithé Lopéz (on loan from Angel City FC)

Camila Reyes

Mia Pante (on loan from AS Roma)

Sura Yekka

Three of the new additions (Audrey Francois, Mia Pante, Sura Yekka) are Canadian, with Francois set to join the team following her graduation from Harvard University next month. The other two additions (Maithé Lopéz, Camila Reyes) are Colombian, with the former coming in on loan from NWSL side Angel City FC.

Pante, who is on loan from AS Roma in Italy, is one of three players signed to the roster who previously graduated from the highly-regarded Rise FC Academy (formerly Whitecaps FC Girls Elite Academy), alongside Jaime Perrault and Ariel Young. In the inaugural season, Rise FC also had five players from the Rise FC Academy make appearances on youth permits.

Birth countries:

Canada (14): Latifah Abdu, Anna Bout, Jessica De Filippo, Kennedy Faulknor, Audrey Francois, Morgan McAslan, Mia Pante, Jaime Perrault, Quinn, Kirstin Tynan, Shannon Woeller, Jaylyn Wright, Sura Yekka, Ariel Young

United States (3): Jessika Cowart, Mariah Lee, Nikki Stanton

Colombia (2): Camila Reyes, Maithé Lopéz

Japan (2): Yuka Okamoto, Jessica Wulf

England (1): Josie Longhurst

Algeria (1): Anaïs Oularbi

Rise FC has 14 Canadian-born players, with three players born in the United States, two in Colombia and Japan, and one in England and Algeria.

At the international level, Latifah Abdu, Kennedy Faulknor, Quinn, Shannon Woeller, Sura Yekka, and Ariel Young have all made senior appearances for Canada, while Jessica De Filippo has previously been called into senior camp. Quinn leads the way with over 100 appearances for Canada while winning both Olympic Gold and Bronze medals.

Countries represented at the senior international level:

Canada (7): Latifah Abdu, Jessica De Filippo, Kennedy Faulknor, Quinn, Shannon Woeller, Sura Yekka, Ariel Young

Colombia (2): Maithé Lopéz, Camila Reyes

Philippines (1): Jessika Cowart

Wales (1): Josie Longhurst

Among other national teams represented, Jessika Cowart has amassed over 50 senior appearances for the Philippines, recently helping them quality for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup. Other players with senior international experience include midfielder Josie Longhurst who has previously been called into camp with Wales, and Camila Reyes and Maithé Lopéz who have both represented Colombia.

VANCOUVER RISE FC ROSTER

Goalkeepers (3): Morgan McAslan, Kirstin Tynan, Jessica Wulf

Defenders (7): Jessika Cowart, Kennedy Faulknor, Yuka Okamoto, Shannon Woeller, Jaylyn Wright, Sura Yekka, Ariel Young

Midfielders (7): Anna Bout, Josie Longhurst, Anaïs Oularbi, Mia Pante*, Quinn, Camila Reyes, Nikki Stanton

Forwards (6): Latifah Abdu, Jessica De Filippo, Audrey Francois, Mariah Lee, Maithé Lopéz*, Jaime Perrault

*on loan







Northern Super League Stories from April 22, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Announces 2026 Roster Composition - Vancouver Rise FC

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