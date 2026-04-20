Vancouver Rise FC Confirm Club Leadership and Technical Staff for 2026 Season

Published on April 20, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Defending Northern Super League (NSL) champions Vancouver Rise FC have confirmed the club's leadership and technical staff for the 2026 NSL season.

Aditi Bhatt has stepped into the role of interim president for Rise FC, overseeing all club operations. Bhatt began integrating with Rise FC in January to evaluate and evolve the club's business operations. Bhatt also continues in her role as chief commercial officer for Vancouver Whitecaps FC, a role she has excelled in while leading the club's commercial growth since joining the team in 2023.

Robyn Gayle serves as chief soccer officer for Rise FC, overseeing all soccer operations. Gayle originally joined the club in April of the inaugural season as interim sporting director, before being appointed to CSO in December.

Stephanie Labbé returns as sporting director following maternity leave and will lead the continued development of the squad as the club targets back-to-back NSL titles.

On the pitch, head coach Anja Heiner-Møller enters her second season at the helm to lead the defending champions, as well as assistant coach Katie Collar, assistant coach and goalkeeper coach Erin McNulty, and medical lead Helen Holubec. Rise FC have also added experienced Welsh coach Iain Darbyshire and former Canadian national team performance coach Joe Vecchione to the team.

Darbyshire joins Rise FC as an assistant coach after serving as Cardiff City FC head of women's & girls football since July 2020. Under his leadership, Cardiff City FC Women enjoyed a period of unprecedented success, winning eight trophies in six years.

Vecchione joins Rise FC as head of performance after most recently being with Bay FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), and previously spending time with Canada Soccer and the Vancouver Whitecaps FC MLS Academy program.

Rise FC kick off their second NSL season next Friday, April 24 in a highly-anticipated rematch of the inaugural championship final against AFC Toronto. Kickoff at Swangard Stadium will be at 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, go to vanrisefc.com/regular-season-single-match-tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from April 20, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Confirm Club Leadership and Technical Staff for 2026 Season - Vancouver Rise FC

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