Limited Seats Remaining for Champions Night at Swangard Stadium

Published on April 21, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Limited seats remain for the opening match of the 2026 Northern Super League (NSL) season, as Vancouver Rise FC celebrate Champions Night this coming Friday, April 24 at Swangard Stadium. Fans will be treated to a rematch of the inaugural NSL championship final, as Rise FC take on rivals AFC Toronto. For ticket options, visit vanrisefc.com or ticketmaster.ca.

"We are very excited for our opening match of the season, as we celebrate the club's inaugural NSL championship in front of the best fans in Canada," said Aditi Bhatt, Rise FC interim president. "The atmosphere that our fans created in the first season at Swangard was electric, and we know that was a huge motivation in driving our team's success. We're ready to get going again with a great test against Toronto."

CEREMONY

Attendees should be in their seats by 6:45 p.m. PT for an official championship ceremony and banner presentation, featuring:

Northern Super League President Christina Litz Vancouver Rise FC Sporting Director Stephanie Labbé

TROPHY PHOTOS

Following the opening ceremony, the Diana B. Matheson Cup will be on display throughout the match at the Fan Zone, with the opportunity for fans to take photos.

For the latest information on Vancouver Rise FC, go to vanrisefc.com.







Northern Super League Stories from April 21, 2026

Limited Seats Remaining for Champions Night at Swangard Stadium - Vancouver Rise FC

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