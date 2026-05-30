Vancouver Rise FC Edge Montreal Roses FC in Thrilling 3-2 Road Victory

Published on May 30, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







LAVAL, QC - It was an end-to-end match at Stade Boréale on Saturday, as Vancouver Rise FC defeated Montreal Roses FC in a five goal thriller to keep their winning form intact.

Rise FC had a lively start to the match, settling well into the match and controlling the pace. However, Roses FC struck first in the eighth minute, after Lisa Pechersky chipped in a difficult ball into Rise FC's box. Elyse Bennett reacted first and poked it into the roof of the net.

However, Rise FC stayed focused and kept pushing, despite the setback. That determination earned them an equalizer just eight minutes later, through Anna Bout. Latifah Abdu chased down a ball in behind, and managed to turn inside and lay it off for the onrushing Jessica De Filippo. Roses FC managed to poke it away from De Filippo before she could shoot, but Bout managed to latch onto the clearance and fire it into the back of the net, off the crossbar.

Rise kept that pressure on as the match continued, and nearly got a second in the 36th minute. Abdu was fouled just outside the box, allowing De Filippo to step up for the free-kick. De Filippo blasted her effort towards goal, smashing it off the crossbar but bouncing down and out. The crossbar was rattled again just a few minutes later, this time for Montreal as Chloe Minas fired it from just outside the box, and smacked the upright.

Camila Reyes tried to get Rise FC back in front with five minutes to go in the half, as the ball bounced near the Roses FC box and Reyes volleyed it towards goal, but Karpenko did well to hold onto the ball. Montreal once again hit the crossbar right before the half, with Jessica Wulf getting a touch on the shot to ensure that the ball could hit the bar and bounce out.

After all the action, Rise FC and Roses FC went into the break with the scores levelled.

The second half saw Rise FC and Roses FC continue their battle. The woodwork got some more action in the 54th minute as Lisa Pechersky's shot from an acute angle stung the near post before bouncing off Wulf and behind.

Josie Longhurst had a golden opportunity eight minutes later after Abdu squared it for her alone at the back post, but her shot sailed agonizingly over the crossbar.

Longhurst made up for the miss in the 72nd minute, scoring Rise FC's second of the night. Reyes ran down the right side and cut it back for Abdu in the box. Abdu did well to hold her defender off and squared it once again towards Longhurst, who poked it past Karpenko to make it 2-1.

The back and forth nature of the game swung the way of Montreal once again, as they equalized in the 81st minute. Evelyn Badu found Noémi Paquin in the box, who turned away and shot it into the top corner.

Rise FC were not satisfied with just a point, and retook the lead in the 86th minute. Latifah Abdu played Jaime Perrault down the right side, who skipped past her defender on the way to driving into the box. Perrault cut it back for De Filippo who hit it first time into the roof of the net to make it 3-2.

Despite Roses FC pushing to find one more, Rise FC held on strong and saw out the victory to make it three on the bounce and hand Roses FC their first defeat of the season.

Rise FC are back in action at home at Swangard Stadium as they host Ottawa Rapid FC on Sunday, June 14. Kickoff for that one is at 2 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Myriam Marcotte

Scoring Summary

8' - MTL - Elyse Bennett (Lisa Pechersky)

16' - VAN - Anna Bout

71' - VAN - Josie Longhurst (Latifah Abdu)

81' - MTL - Noémi Paquin (Evelyn Badu)

86' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Jaime Perrault)

Statistics

Possession: MTL 51% - VAN 49%

Shots: MTL 11 - VAN 7

Shots on Goal: MTL 5 - VAN 4

Saves: MTL 1 - VAN 3

Fouls: MTL 8 - VAN 13

Offsides: MTL 6 - VAN 1

Corners: MTL 4 - VAN 5

Cautions

35' - MTL - Lucy Cappadonna

45'+1 - VAN - Anna Bout

90'+1 - VAN - Tori Tumeth

Montréal Roses FC

1.Anna Karpenko; 6.Anne-Valérie Seto (7.Noémi Paquin 70'), 2.Lucy Cappadona, 4.Stéphanie Hill; 10.Lisa Pechersky, 15.Chloe Minas (14.Claire Monyard 88'), 18.Charlotte Bilbault (19.Lorie Thibault 61'), 20.Mégane Sauvé; 11.Kang Chae-Rim (13.Evelyn Badu 69'), 12.Tanya Boychuk (24.Olivia Mbala 70'); 9.Elyse Bennett

Substitutes not used

22.Anne-Marie Laroche, 3.Hailey Whitaker, 21.Kathryn Harvey

Vancouver Rise FC

31.Jessica Wulf; 6.Tori Tumeth, 3.Jessika Cowart, 4.Sura Yekka (16.Kennedy Faulknor 84'); 14.Anna Bout, 5.Quinn©Ã¯Â¸Â, 10.Camila Reyes (7.Nikki Stanton 72'), 22.Mia Pante; 11.Jessica De Filippo (26.Anaïs Oularbi 88'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 24.Josie Longhurst (28.Jaime Perrault 72')

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 13.Morgan McAslan, 18.Yuka Okamoto, 59.Allie Pazarka







Northern Super League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.