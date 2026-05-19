Vancouver Rise FC Bring First Win of the Season Back Home with 2-1 Victory over Halifax Tides FC

Published on May 18, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







HALIFAX, NS - There was plenty to celebrate on this holiday Monday, as Vancouver Rise FC were able to grab their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Halifax Tides FC in Nova Scotia.

Coach Anja Heiner-Møller employed a 3-4-3 formation for the first time this season.

Jessica Wulf made her professional debut in goal, as Mia Pante made her Rise FC debut off the bench.

Josie Longhurst made her first start of the 2026 season.

Jessica De Filippo and Quinn both scored their first goals of the season, after scoring seven and six goals last season, respectively.

Anna Bout registered her first goal contribution for Rise FC, providing the assist for Jessica De Filippo's opening goal.

Rise FC had a strong start to the match, finding space down the wings to put early pressure on Tides FC. Jordyn Rhodes had an early chance for Halifax, getting on the end of a cross inside the box but heading just wide of the mark. Sura Yekka and Yuka Okamoto made some great defensive actions in their own box to deny Tides FC a goal-scoring opportunity near the half-hour mark.

Debutant Jessica Wulf made a good save 10 minutes from half-time after Rhodes tried to flick a cross first time, but straight into the hands of Wulf. Rise FC then opened the scoreline in the 37th minute, after a great play down the right. Tori Tumeth threaded a pass down the line for Anna Bout, who drove into the box. Bout looked up and pulled it back from Jessica De Filippo, crashing late into the box, whose first time finish was drilled into the bottom corner for 1-0.

With the confidence of that goal, Rise FC pushed on. Okamoto nearly played Latifah Abdu in behind with a lofted ball, as the forward had a step on her marker, but the ball was collected by Foster before Latifah could poke it home. Rise FC continued to ride that momentum all the way until the half, heading into the break with a lead.

Rise FC continued the second half in the same way as they ended the first, with plenty of energy and attacking intent. Pressing every time Halifax had the ball, Rise FC were able to win the ball up high, giving Camila Reyes an opportunity to test her luck from distance, but her shot was collected by Foster. Tides FC, against the run of play, were able to find the equalizer in the 57th minute. After the ball was bouncing around in the Rise FC box from a corner kick, Rhodes was able to poke it in for the equalizer.

Despite the goal, Rise FC kept the pressure on and regained the lead just two minutes later. Tori Tumeth was fouled inside the box to earn her team a penalty, to which Quinn stepped up to score their first goal of the season and give Rise FC the 2-1 lead. Rise FC kept that control after scoring, and came close to making it three in the 70th minute after Tori Tumeth crossed a ball into the box for Jessica De Filippo, but her volleyed effort went over the crossbar. As the clock ticked down, Tides FC began to put their own pressure on, but Wulf did well to command her box and claim the dangerous crosses before they could cause trouble. Thanks to the full team effort, Rise FC were able to grind out the win and take all three points back to Vancouver. Rise FC are back in action at home on Saturday, May 23 to host AFC Toronto again at Swangard Stadium. Kickoff for that one is at 1 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS Referee: Carly Shaw-MacLaren

Scoring Summary 37' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo (Anna Bout) 57' - HFX - Jordyn Rhodes 59' - VAN - Quinn (penalty)

Statistics

Possession: HFX 49% - VAN 51% Shots: HFX 11 - VAN 6 Shots on Goal: HFX 3 - VAN 3 Saves: HFX 1 - VAN 2 Fouls: HFX 6 - VAN 14 Offsides: HFX 2 - VAN 4 Corners: HFX 7 - VAN 3

Cautions

16' - VAN - Tori Tumeth 60' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

Halifax Tides FC 1.Rylee Foster; 44.Julianne Vallerdan, 16.Addison Weichers, 5.Annika Leslie, 3.Sheyenne Allen; 14.Sarah Taylor (2.Naya Cardoza 85'), 6.Karima Lemire (7.Julie Pedersen 57'), 8.Cho So-Hyun; 33.Tiffany Cameron (32.Sydney Kennedy 74'), 30.Jordyn Rhodes, 11.Saorla Miller

Substitutes not used 13.Samantha St.Croix, 21.Synne Moe, 28.Éva Frémaux, 29.Julia Akao

Vancouver Rise FC

31.Jessica Wulf; 6.Tori Tumeth, 3.Jessika Cowart, 4.Sura Yekka; 14.Anna Bout, 5.Quinn©, 10.Camila Reyes (28.Jaime Perrault 77'), 8.Yuka Okamoto (22.Mia Pante HT); 11.Jessica De Filippo, 99.Latifah Abdu, 24.Josie Longhurst (9.Mariah Lee HT)

Substitutes

13.Morgan McAslan, 7.Nikki Stanton, 16.Kennedy Faulknor, 26.Anais Oularbi, 34.Bridget Mutipula, 38.Chloe Taylor







Northern Super League Stories from May 18, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Bring First Win of the Season Back Home with 2-1 Victory over Halifax Tides FC - Vancouver Rise FC

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