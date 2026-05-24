Vancouver Rise FC Run It Back with 2-1 Home Win over AFC Toronto

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







BURNABY, BC - Fans were treated to a shining performance from Vancouver Rise FC on a sunny Saturday afternoon, as they defeated AFC Toronto 2-1 at Swangard Stadium to get back-to-back victories in the season.

It was a lively start to the match for Rise FC, who from the first whistle were putting pressure on Toronto with some slick combination play.

That good start earned them the opener after just 11 minutes, through Latifah Abdu. Tori Tumeth but a ball down the right side and after a misplay by the Toronto defender in intercepting it, it fell to Abdu who thundered it into the roof of the net from the corner of the 18-yard box to make it 1-0.

Mia Pante nearly set up a second for Rise FC after a fantastic play down the left put her through one on one with her defender. Pante then used her quick feet to get past her defender and cut it back for the box-crashing De Filippo, but the pass was just a fraction behind the striker.

The momentum was with Rise FC as time went on, combining well down both flanks and down the middle.

A great combination play between Reyes and De Filippo through the centre unlocked Abdu into the box, but the forward was dragged down in the box for a penalty.

Captain Quinn stepped up once again and sent Toronto 'keeper Danielle Krzyzaniak the wrong way to make it 2-0.

Abdu nearly got a quick-fire third just seconds later, getting on the end of a lofted through ball inside the box, but her chipped effort went over the crossbar.

Rise FC then controlled the rest of the half, going into the break with a two-goal cushion and plenty of confidence.

Second half saw AFC Toronto find some life, and nearly halved the deficit four minutes in. Kaylee Hunter tested Rise FC 'keeper Jessica Wulf with a powerful shot that Wulf was able to parry wide. Victoria Pickett then tried to score off the follow-up but was denied by the post, keeping Rise FC's two-goal lead.

Pante kept putting in the hard yards in the second half, as minutes later she tracked all the way back for Toronto's half to deny a dangerous cross in the box.

Soon after, Abdu was able to slot De Filippo in behind, as the forward skipped past the onrushing Krzyzaniak but was unable to sneak her tight-angled shot into the top corner.

Rise FC regained control then after, dominating possession and keeping the ball in Toronto's half.

As the half began to wind down, Toronto started to intensify their search for a lifeline, meaning Rise FC's defence had to stay firm.

A loose ball in Rise FC's box just after the 80th minute looked like the opportunity for Toronto to get back into the match, but Rise FC did well to put their bodies on the line with some huge blocks to close the door on Toronto.

Toronto did manage to get a consolation goal in added time, but it proved to be too little too late as Rise FC were able to see out the win in front of their faithful fans.

Rise FC are back in action on Saturday, May 30 as they travel to Montreal to face Roses FC. Kick-off is at 11 a.m. PT. Rise FC then come back home to Swangard Stadium as they host Ottawa Rapid FC on June 14th. Kickoff for that one is at 2 p.m. PT. Fans can grab tickets at vanrisefc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Alain Ruch

Scoring Summary

11' - VAN - Latifah Abdu

33' - VAN - Quinn (penalty)

90'+2 - TOR - Cloey Uddenberg

Statistics

Possession: VAN 59% - TOR 41%

Shots: VAN 5 - TOR 9

Shots on Goal: VAN 2 - TOR 4

Saves: VAN 3 - TOR 0

Fouls: VAN 19 - TOR 11

Offsides: VAN 2 - TOR 2

Corners: VAN 1 - TOR 5

Cautions

41' - VAN - Jessica De Filippo

Vancouver Rise FC

31.Jessica Wulf; 6.Tori Tumeth, 3.Jessika Cowart, 4.Sura Yekka; 14.Anna Bout, 5.Quinn©Ã¯Â¸Â, 10.Camila Reyes (7.Nikki Stanton 58'), 22.Mia Pante (28.Jaime Perrault 70'); 11.Jessica De Filippo (34.Bridget Mutipula 70'), 99.Latifah Abdu, 24.Josie Longhurst (9.Mariah Lee 58')

Substitutes not used

1.Kirstin Tynan, 13.Morgan McAslan, 18.Yuka Okamoto 26.Anais Oularbi

AFC Toronto

33.Danielle Krzyzaniak; 94.Victoria Pickett, 14.Sarah Rollins, 19.Ashley Cathro (21.Mia Fontana 76'); 17.Nyota Katembo (12.Zoe Burns HT), 16.Olivia Chisholm (22.Cloey Uddenberg HT), 4.Nikayla Small, 31.Chloe Barnett, 2.April Lantaigne (7.Kaila Novak 65'); 11.Kaylee Hunter, 77.Lauren Rowe

Substitutes

1.Sofia Manner, 10.Sarah Stratigakis, 53.Linda







Northern Super League Stories from May 23, 2026

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