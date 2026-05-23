Roses Visit Ottawa

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release









Montreal Roses celebrate a goal

(Roses de Montreal FC) Montreal Roses celebrate a goal(Roses de Montreal FC)

The Montréal Roses visit the Ottawa Rapid on Saturday at TD Place, in the first meeting of the season between the league's top two sides.

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday, May 23, 2026 - 1:00 p.m. ET

TD Place, Ottawa

BROADCAST

RDS 2, TSN & ESPN+

STORYLINES

The Roses (3-1-0, 10 points) head into a third consecutive road match and sit atop the league standings, one point clear of the Ottawa Rapid (3-0-1, 9 points). It's the first of five scheduled meetings between the two clubs this season.

Elyse Bennett, with four goals in four matches, continues to lead the NSL scoring chart.

Lucy Cappadona and Mégane Sauvé have not come off the pitch since the season kicked off.

Ottawa enter the match in good form, off a convincing 4-0 win at Vancouver on May 6 that included a brace from Delaney Baie Pridham. The 2025 Golden Boot winner and NSL Player of the Year scored 18 goals in her debut season.

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Northern Super League Stories from May 23, 2026

Roses Visit Ottawa - Roses de Montreal FC

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