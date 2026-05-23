Unbeaten Through Five: Roses Pick Up 2-1 Win In Ottawa

Published on May 23, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Roses de Montreal FC News Release







Ottawa - The Montréal Roses picked up a 2-1 road win over Ottawa Rapid FC on Saturday afternoon at TD Place, behind a first-half brace from co-captain Tanya Boychuk. Ottawa controlled long stretches of the second half, but the Roses defence held firm to see out all three points. Five matches in, Montreal is still unbeaten and still atop the Northern Super League standings. The Roses (4-1-0) return home next Saturday at Stade Boréale; tickets start at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.

The first half belonged to the Roses. Boychuk opened the scoring in the 15th minute, her third goal of the season, and doubled the lead in stoppage time of the first half for her fourth. Montreal went into the break up 2-0, having been clearly the better side on the day.

The second half took on a different shape. Ottawa came out of the break with more intensity and pushed the game into the Montreal half. Choo Hyo-Joo pulled one back in the 62nd minute, and Delany Baie Pridham, the NSL's all-time leading scorer, rattled the post in the 74th. But despite Ottawa's share of the ball, clear-cut chances remained limited, with Montreal's defence closing space with discipline.

The Roses also found ways to threaten on the counter, notably Elyse Bennett going one-on-one with the Ottawa goalkeeper. Anna Karpenko rounded out the effort with important saves to protect the lead. A demanding second half, but one the group managed with maturity.

MATCH STATISTICS

Possession: Montreal 44% - Ottawa 56%

Shots: 16 for Montreal (6 on target) - 14 for Ottawa (3 on target)

Completed passes: 354 for Montreal - 446 for Ottawa

Corners: 4 for Montreal - 5 for Ottawa

Yellow cards: 1 for Montreal - 0 for Ottawa

Venue: TD Place

Referee: Sheila Couture

Assistant Referees: Camille Raymond, Paulin-Junior Vanié

"After the result in Calgary, we wanted to show a good response. That's exactly what the players did today. We scored early, we managed the end of the first half well when it could have gone the other way, and we did the defensive work in the second half to protect the three points. Even when Ottawa pushed us, we created good chances in transition. Ottawa is an excellent team, and this group showed a lot of maturity." - Robert Rositoiu, Montréal Roses Head Coach

The Roses (4-1-0) are back home on Saturday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Stade Boréale to host the Vancouver Rise.

Tickets for upcoming home matches are on sale now starting at $28 at en.rosesmtl.ca/tickets.







Northern Super League Stories from May 23, 2026

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