Vancouver Rise FC Academy's Chloe Taylor and Kylie Sandulak Called up for Canada U-20 Camp

Published on April 6, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC Academy players Chloe Taylor and Kylie Sandulak have been called up to Canada Women's U-20 team for their April Camp in Costa Rica. This marks the first time that both Taylor and Sandulak have been called up to the U-20 team.

Canada's Women's U-20 team travels to face Costa Rica in a pair of international friendlies that will serve as important preparation for the team's participation in the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup Poland 2026, set to take place in September 2026.

Kylie Sandulak, 17, was most recently part of Canada's squad for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco last fall. It was her second time being called up to Canada's youth programs after first featuring for Canada's U-17s in the MIMA Cup. She comes into this tournament after recovering from a long-term injury that kept her out of the entirety of the 2025 League1 BC season.

Chloe Taylor, 18, was most recently the U-17s captain for the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco. Taylor played in all five of Canada's matches, starting four times and scoring once in the nation's 6-0 win over Zambia. The versatile midfielder played nine games for Rise FC Academy in League1 BC last year, registering two goals and four assists, and started in three out of Rise FC Academy's four games in the 2025 Concacaf Women's Champions Cup. The North Vancouver native also featured for Rise FC's first team last season, playing in three matches and making a powerful impact in her first pro stint.

Also called up are former Rise FC Academy graduates Bridget Mutipula, Iba Oching, Norah Bell, Sienna Gibson, Jeneva Hernandez Gray, Taegan Stewart and Emma Yee.

For more information on the Vancouver Rise FC Academy, please visit league1bc.ca/club/vancouver-rise-fc-academy/







Northern Super League Stories from April 6, 2026

Vancouver Rise FC Academy's Chloe Taylor and Kylie Sandulak Called up for Canada U-20 Camp - Vancouver Rise FC

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