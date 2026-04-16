Shannon Woeller and Quinn Named 2026 Vancouver Rise FC Captains

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Vancouver Rise FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Rise FC announced on Thursday that defender Shannon Woeller and midfielder Quinn have been named 2026 team captains.

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"We are pleased to announce Shannon and Quinn as team captains," said Anja Heiner-Møller, Rise FC head coach. "Shannon was the first signing for our club, and our first captain, and we can't wait to get her back on the field. Quinn has always led by example, and they are someone that all players naturally look to. We're looking forward to a great season together."

Woeller started all 14 matches during the inaugural 2025 season before suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on August 2 against Ottawa Rapid, missing the remainder of the season. The experienced defender brings nearly two decades as a professional, including representing the Canadian national team at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Quinn steps into a captain role after leading the team in assists in 2025, recording six to go along with six goals in 21 appearances. The product of Toronto, Ontario brings years of experience playing at the highest levels, with over 100 appearances for the Canadian national team, winning both Olympic gold and bronze medals.

Rise FC kick off their second season in the Northern Super League (NSL) next Friday, April 24 in a highly-anticipated rematch of the inaugural championship final against AFC Toronto. Kickoff at Swangard Stadium will be at 7 p.m. PT.

For the latest information on Vancouver Rise FC, go to vanrisefc.com.

Vancouver Rise FC

All-Time Captains

2026 - Shannon Woeller / Quinn

2025 - Shannon Woeller / Samantha Chang







Northern Super League Stories from April 16, 2026

Shannon Woeller and Quinn Named 2026 Vancouver Rise FC Captains - Vancouver Rise FC

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