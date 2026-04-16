AFC Toronto Unveils 2026 Secondary Kit in Collaboration with Artist Candice Kaye

Published on April 16, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto introduces its 2026 Secondary Kit in collaboration with Toronto-based textile artist Candice Kaye - a design shaped through movement, built in motion, and brought to life through the rhythm of the game.

The design is built from a series of individual forms that come together across the jersey. Each element holds its own shape, but gains meaning as part of a larger system. A group of individuals moving in sync, where every action contributes to the whole. Built piece by piece. Playing as one.

Through Kaye's material-driven practice, this system is translated into motion, reflecting how the team plays: fluid, collective, and always evolving.

"Design, for me, has always been about how individual elements come together to create something larger than themselves," said Candice Kaye. "In my work, shape, paint stroke, and texture holds its own presence, but the real beauty happens in how they move together, how they build rhythm and flow. That felt so aligned with this collaboration. A team is made up of individuals, but the magic is in the connection, the trust, and the way movement happens collectively. With this kit, I wanted to create something that felt alive, a design that carries energy, motion, and the feeling of building toward something bigger, together"

This collaboration pushes the club's artist series forward, building on its inaugural partnership with Erika Flores. With Kaye, the program moves further into a practice rooted in textiles and surfaces, bridging the space between art, sport, and everyday wear.

"This collaboration reflects how we continue to build as a club - clear in who we are and how we want to play," said Helena Ruken, CEO and Co-Founder of AFC Toronto. "The design captures that sense of movement and connection, and how a group comes together over time to create something bigger. It's a reflection of our identity, both on the pitch and in the city."

The kit returns in Serene Sky, reinforcing a colour that has become part of AFC Toronto's visual identity, while Warm Winter features through the sleeves and detailing, maintaining continuity across the club's palette.

Beyond the pitch, the design reflects AFC Toronto's continued focus on building connections between sport and the broader creative community in the city.

To mark the launch, AFC Toronto brought the collaboration to life through a live painting activation at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, where Kaye recreated the jersey design as a large-scale artwork in real time. The piece extends the kit beyond the pitch, translating its forms and movement into a physical expression.

The 2026 Secondary Kit launches on April 16, shop now.







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