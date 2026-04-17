AFC Toronto Adds Attacking Talent with Signing of Mia Fontana

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto continues to build its attacking group with the signing of forward Mia Fontana ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

Fontana joins the club following her collegiate career at University of California, Berkeley, where she made 74 appearances and recorded nine goals across six seasons. Known for her work rate, attacking instincts, and ability to create moments in key matches, she adds energy and depth to AFC Toronto's front line.

A native of San Francisco, California, Fontana developed through the U.S. youth system, earning 5 total appearances with the U-17 and U-19 national teams. Prior to turning professional, she also competed with the San Francisco Glens in USL League Two, gaining additional experience in a high-performance environment.

"We are delighted to welcome Mia to the club," said Billy Wilson, Technical Director. "She's an exciting attacking player with the ability to make a difference in 1v1 situations. Having trained with the group during our preseason camp in Miami, we've already seen the qualities she brings-both on the pitch and within the team environment."

Fontana's collegiate career was defined by both performance and perseverance. After overcoming an ACL injury, she returned to complete her seventh year at California, demonstrating resilience and commitment while continuing to contribute to the team.

"Mia brings energy and intent in the attacking phase," said Head Coach Marko Milanović. "She's a player who is willing to run, press, and create opportunities, and we see strong potential in how she can fit into our front line."

"Signing with AFC Toronto means everything to me," said Fontana. "The mentality, work ethic, and values of this club and city mirror my own, and I'm so excited to get to work. The passion I've already felt from this city and team reminds me of everything I love about the game."

Outside of football, Fontana enjoys spending time with her family, traveling, fishing, hiking, and painting.

Fontana joins AFC Toronto ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season and will be available for selection from the start of the campaign.







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