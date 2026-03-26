AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Theme Matches and Single Match Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release









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(AFC Toronto) Supporters cheer AFC Toronto(AFC Toronto)

TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto is set to bring its 2026 Theme Matches to life, turning every home game into a distinct matchday experience rooted in culture, community, and fan energy.

With single match tickets now on sale, fans can Join the Action and lock in the moments that will define the season.

Each Theme Match goes beyond the 90 minutes, building atmosphere, connection, and experiences that extend beyond the pitch.

2026 Theme Matches

AFC Toronto's 2026 season features a curated lineup of Theme Matches that go beyond the pitch:

League Champions Return (Home Opener)

The season begins by welcoming back the reigning NSL Champions and Supporters' Shield winners, setting the tone with ambition, pride, and the belief that this season could be historic.

May 3 | 12:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Halifax Tides FC

Sponsor: Presented by Desjardins

Asian Heritage Day

Celebrating the diversity and cultural impact of Asian communities across Toronto through food, music, storytelling, and representation.

May 10 | 1:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Montréal Roses FC

Pride Match

A match rooted in inclusion and belonging, celebrating the 2SLGBTQI+ community and reinforcing the club's commitment to creating a welcoming space for all.

June 13 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Montréal Roses FC

Global Football Day

A celebration of the world's game and its ability to unite cultures, highlighting the global influence of football. From playing styles to fan traditions, the match will highlight the diversity that makes the sport so powerful.

July 11 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Nelson Mandela Day

Honouring leadership, legacy, and the role sport can play in driving meaningful change, as it "has the power to unite people in a way that little else does".

July 18 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Caribbean Carnival Festival Night

Bringing the rhythm, colour, and energy of Carnival to matchday with a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.

July 28 | 7:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Calgary Wild FC

She Leads the Game

Spotlighting leadership and opportunity for women and girls, inspiring the next generation on and off the pitch.

August 16 | 3:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Montréal Roses FC

Youth Soccer Day

A family-focused match, during the CNE, celebrating grassroots soccer and the future of the game.

August 30 | 4:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Back to School Night

CNE game connecting sport and education, marking the start of a new school year with excitement and community.

September 6 | 2:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Calgary Wild FC

Sponsor: Presented by Canadian Tire

Throwback Night

A nostalgic celebration of football culture, honouring iconic eras and the evolution of the game.

September 26 | 2:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC

Newcomers Day

Welcoming new Canadians and celebrating soccer as a universal language that brings people together and unites us all.

October 4 | 1:00 PM |York Lions Stadium | vs. Vancouver Rise FC

Sponsor: Presented by Toyota

Community Heroes Day

Recognizing the individuals who strengthen communities every day, from first responders, to volunteers and local leaders.

October 18 | 1:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Calgary Wild FC

Fan Appreciation Night

Closing out the season by celebrating the supporters who power the club all year long.

October 26 | 7:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Halifax Rise FC

Sponsor: Presented by Desjardins

With single match tickets now on sale, fans can Join the Action and be part of a season designed to connect the club to the city in meaningful ways.

Each Theme Match is built with and for the community - celebrating the people, cultures, and stories that shape AFC Toronto and the city we call home.

Join the Action and secure your single match tickets here.

Stay connected by registering for the AFC Toronto newsletter and following us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Youtube.

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Northern Super League Stories from March 26, 2026

AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Theme Matches and Single Match Tickets on Sale Now - AFC Toronto

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