AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Theme Matches and Single Match Tickets on Sale Now
Published on March 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)
AFC Toronto News Release
TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto is set to bring its 2026 Theme Matches to life, turning every home game into a distinct matchday experience rooted in culture, community, and fan energy.
With single match tickets now on sale, fans can Join the Action and lock in the moments that will define the season.
Each Theme Match goes beyond the 90 minutes, building atmosphere, connection, and experiences that extend beyond the pitch.
2026 Theme Matches
AFC Toronto's 2026 season features a curated lineup of Theme Matches that go beyond the pitch:
League Champions Return (Home Opener)
The season begins by welcoming back the reigning NSL Champions and Supporters' Shield winners, setting the tone with ambition, pride, and the belief that this season could be historic.
May 3 | 12:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Halifax Tides FC
Sponsor: Presented by Desjardins
Asian Heritage Day
Celebrating the diversity and cultural impact of Asian communities across Toronto through food, music, storytelling, and representation.
May 10 | 1:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Montréal Roses FC
Pride Match
A match rooted in inclusion and belonging, celebrating the 2SLGBTQI+ community and reinforcing the club's commitment to creating a welcoming space for all.
June 13 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Montréal Roses FC
Global Football Day
A celebration of the world's game and its ability to unite cultures, highlighting the global influence of football. From playing styles to fan traditions, the match will highlight the diversity that makes the sport so powerful.
July 11 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC
Nelson Mandela Day
Honouring leadership, legacy, and the role sport can play in driving meaningful change, as it "has the power to unite people in a way that little else does".
July 18 | 4:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Vancouver Rise FC
Caribbean Carnival Festival Night
Bringing the rhythm, colour, and energy of Carnival to matchday with a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture.
July 28 | 7:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Calgary Wild FC
She Leads the Game
Spotlighting leadership and opportunity for women and girls, inspiring the next generation on and off the pitch.
August 16 | 3:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Montréal Roses FC
Youth Soccer Day
A family-focused match, during the CNE, celebrating grassroots soccer and the future of the game.
August 30 | 4:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC
Back to School Night
CNE game connecting sport and education, marking the start of a new school year with excitement and community.
September 6 | 2:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Calgary Wild FC
Sponsor: Presented by Canadian Tire
Throwback Night
A nostalgic celebration of football culture, honouring iconic eras and the evolution of the game.
September 26 | 2:00 PM | York Lions Stadium | vs. Ottawa Rapid FC
Newcomers Day
Welcoming new Canadians and celebrating soccer as a universal language that brings people together and unites us all.
October 4 | 1:00 PM |York Lions Stadium | vs. Vancouver Rise FC
Sponsor: Presented by Toyota
Community Heroes Day
Recognizing the individuals who strengthen communities every day, from first responders, to volunteers and local leaders.
October 18 | 1:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Calgary Wild FC
Fan Appreciation Night
Closing out the season by celebrating the supporters who power the club all year long.
October 26 | 7:00 PM | BMO Field | vs. Halifax Rise FC
Sponsor: Presented by Desjardins
With single match tickets now on sale, fans can Join the Action and be part of a season designed to connect the club to the city in meaningful ways.
Each Theme Match is built with and for the community - celebrating the people, cultures, and stories that shape AFC Toronto and the city we call home.
Join the Action and secure your single match tickets here.
Stay connected by registering for the AFC Toronto newsletter and following us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Youtube.
Images from this story
|
Supporters cheer AFC Toronto
Northern Super League Stories from March 26, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent AFC Toronto Stories
- AFC Toronto Announces 2026 Theme Matches and Single Match Tickets on Sale Now
- AFC Toronto Provides Injury Update on Samantha Chang
- AFC Toronto Heads to Miami for First-Ever Warm Weather Training Camp
- AFC Toronto Builds for the Future, Launching New Professional Academy
- Three AFC Toronto Players Step Onto the International Stage