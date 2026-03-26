Northern Super League Releases 2026 Broadcast Schedule

Published on March 26, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - The Northern Super League (NSL) today unveiled an expanded lineup for fans to watch all the NSL action ahead of its landmark second season, beginning with a marquee opening night on April 24 that brings the league's biggest rivalry back to centre stage.

For Season Two, the NSL is adding ten additional broadcasts, increasing its television presence delivering more premium broadcast windows for fans and partners alike. Across TSN, CBC, RDS, and Radio-Canada, alongside streaming on TSN+, CBC Gem and NSLYouTube, every match of the 80-game season will be available to audiences from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

In the United States, ESPN+ will carry all matches broadcast on TSN and TSN+.

All Montréal Roses matches will be available in French on either RDS or Radio-Canada platforms ICI T ÃÃâ° L ÃÃâ° and ICI TOU.TV, bringing fans every moment of the action all season long.

Select matches airing on RDS Info will also co-stream on the RDS YouTube channel.

The excitement begins on Friday, April 24 at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT) when NSL Final winners Vancouver Rise FC hosts NSL Shield winner AFC Toronto for a highly anticipated rematch of the NSL Final - opening the season of NSL on TSN presented by BMO and setting the tone for what promises to be an even faster, more intense, and more competitive season.

This year the NSL introduces NSL Soccer Saturdays, featuring matches broadcast every Saturday from April through November, alongside additional fixtures scheduled across the full matchweek.

Building on a historic debut that introduced professional women's soccer in Canada, the NSL enters Season Two with growing momentum, delivering a product fueled by elite talent, fierce rivalries, and high-stakes competition. Featuring even more of the top players from around the world, and exciting next-gen talent, NSL matches have been defined by speed, intensity, end-to-end action, and nail-biting finishes.

Introducing Northern Super League: Best of the Week

New for 2026, the league is launching Northern Super League: Best of the Week --a one-hour weekly highlights program that brings together action-packed cutdowns of each of the week's matches into a single, seamless viewing experience.

Airing throughout the week on TSN and available on the NSL YouTube channel, the series delivers a high-energy recap of every matchweek, featuring the biggest goals, defining plays, and standout performances--designed to engage both dedicated fans and new audiences alike.

A New Viewing Experience: NSL Watch Party (YouTube)

NSL Watch Party is a new, YouTube-first live experience that complements the league's broadcast coverage with an additional, personality-driven way to watch the game. Streaming six times throughout the season on the NSL YouTube channel beginning May 31, each Watch Party pairs the live match with real-time reactions, insights, and conversation led by NSL Host Kate McKenna and two-time Olympian Erin McLeod, alongside a rotating lineup of special guests.

Designed for digital audiences, the format leans into interactivity, fan engagement, and behind-the-scenes context - creating a more social, immersive viewing option that complements traditional broadcasts and gives fans another way to connect with the NSL.

A League Built for Fans

"Season One proved that the appetite for professional women's soccer in Canada is real and growing fast, " said Kelly Shouldice, Vice-President, Brand and Content at the Northern Super League. " In Season Two, we're not just expanding where fans can watch, we're evolving how they experience the game. From more matches on television, to new weekly formats, to innovative digital broadcasts like the NSL Watch Party, we're meeting fans wherever they are. " The Northern Super League's 2026 season kicks off on April 24. The full 2026 Northern Super League schedule is included below and available online at NSL.ca.

April

Friday, April 24 TOR at VAN (10:00 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, April 25 OTT at HFX (12:00 PM ET) CBC

Saturday, April 25 MTL at CGY (7:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS

May

Saturday, May 2 CGY at OTT (5:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, May 2 VAN at MTL (7:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS

Sunday, May 3 HFX at TOR (12:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Wednesday, May 6 VAN at OTT (7:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, May 10 MTL at TOR (1:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

Wednesday, May 13 HFX at OTT (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, May 16 MTL at CGY (5:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS2

Monday, May 18 VAN at HFX (5:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, May 23 MTL at OTT (1:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS2

Saturday, May 23 TOR at VAN (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, May 24 HFX at CGY (7:00 PM ET) TSN

Friday, May 29 OTT at HFX (5:00 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, May 30 VAN at MTL (2:00 PM ET) Radio-Canada / NSL YouTube

Sunday, May 31 TOR at CGY (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

June

Saturday, June 13 CGY at HFX (12:30 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, June 13 MTL at TOR (4:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, June 14 OTT at VAN (5:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Thursday, June 18 VAN at HFX (10:00 AM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, June 21 TOR at OTT (12:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, June 21 CGY at MTL (2:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Thursday, June 25 OTT at MTL (7:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, June 27 HFX at CGY (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, June 28 TOR at VAN (5:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

July

Saturday, July 4 VAN at MTL (2:00 PM ET) Radio-Canada / NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, July 5 CGY at OTT (2:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, July 5 TOR at HFX (5:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, July 11 OTT at TOR (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, July 11 VAN at CGY (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, July 12 HFX at MTL (4:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

Thursday, July 16 HFX at OTT (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Friday, July 17 MTL at CGY (9:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, July 18 VAN at TOR (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Wednesday, July 22 OTT at CGY (9:00 PM ET) TSN

Thursday, July 23 TOR at MTL (7:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, July 25 HFX at VAN (4:00 PM ET) TSN

Tuesday, July 28 CGY at TOR (7:00 PM ET) TSN

Wednesday, July 29 MTL at VAN (10:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

August

Saturday, August 1 TOR at CGY (4:00 PM ET) TSN

Monday, August 3 OTT at HFX (2:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Friday, August 7 HFX at MTL (7:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS

Saturday, August 8 CGY at VAN (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, August 9 TOR at OTT (2:00 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, August 15 OTT at CGY (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, August 15 HFX at VAN (9:30 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, August 16 MTL at TOR (3:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS2

Saturday, August 22 VAN at OTT (7:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, August 23 TOR at HFX (12:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, August 23 CGY at MTL (3:00 PM ET) RDS2 / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, August 29 HFX at MTL (2:00 PM ET) CBC / Radio-Canada

Saturday, August 29 CGY at VAN (6:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, August 30 OTT at TOR (4:00 PM ET) TSN

September

Saturday, September 5 HFX at VAN (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, September 6 MTL at OTT (12:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS2

Sunday, September 6 CGY at TOR (2:00 PM ET) CBC

Thursday, September 10 TOR at MTL (7:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, September 12 HFX at CGY (2:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, September 13 OTT at VAN (4:00 PM ET) CBC

Saturday, September 19 TOR at HFX (2:00 PM ET) CBC

Saturday, September 19 MTL at VAN (5:00 PM ET) TSN / RDS

Sunday, September 20 CGY at OTT (7:00 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, September 26 OTT at TOR (2:00 PM ET) CBC

Sunday, September 27 MTL at HFX (12:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, September 27 VAN at CGY (4:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

October

Friday, October 2 OTT at MTL (7:00 PM ET) RDS / NSL YouTube channel

Saturday, October 3 CGY at HFX (2:00 PM ET) CBC

Sunday, October 4 VAN at TOR (1:00 PM ET) TSN

Saturday, October 17 MTL at HFX (2:00 PM ET) CBC / RDS2

Sunday, October 18 CGY at TOR (1:00 PM ET) TSN

Sunday, October 18 VAN at OTT (4:00 PM ET) TSN

Friday, October 23 OTT at MTL (7:00 PM ET) RDS Info / NSL YouTube channel

Sunday, October 25 CGY at VAN (4:00 PM ET) TSN

Monday, October 26 HFX at TOR (7:00 PM ET) NSL YouTube channel

Playoffs & NSL Final

Saturday, October 31 Semi-Final A, Leg 1 CBC

Sunday, November 1 Semi-Final B, Leg 1 TSN

Saturday, November 7 Semi-Final A, Leg 2 CBC

Sunday, November 8 Semi-Final B, Leg 2 TSN

Saturday, November 14 NSL Championship CBC / TSN / RDS / Radio-Canada

RDS will carry any playoff matches involving the Montréal Roses.







Northern Super League Stories from March 26, 2026

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