AFC Toronto Signs Defender Jordan Brewster

Published on April 17, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON AFC Toronto has signed defender Jordan Brewster ahead of the 2026 Northern Super League season.

The American centre back joins the club following her time with Bay FC in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL), where she spent the 2025 season, including a loan to Club América in Liga MX Femenil. Brewster began her professional career in Sweden with Kristianstads DFF, giving her experience across multiple competitive environments in North America and Europe.

A native of North Canton, Ohio, Brewster developed through the U.S. system and represented the United States at the youth international level. She went on to play collegiately at West Virginia University, where she made 101 career starts, setting a program record, and led the team with over 9,000 career minutes. A three-time United Soccer Coaches All-American, Brewster was also a five-time All-Big 12 selection and the 2022 Big 12 Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year, helping lead the Mountaineers to a Big 12 Championship title before transitioning into the professional ranks.

"We are delighted to welcome Jordan to AFC Toronto," said Billy Wilson, Technical Director. "She is a commanding centre back, who loves to defend; aggressive, brave, and dominant in the air. She brings valuable professional experience, having begun her career in Sweden with Kristianstad, before moving to Bay FC and spending the second half of last season with Club América. Jordan's mentality and presence will be a major asset to our group, and we're excited to have her with us."

Known for her composure on the ball, physical presence, and ability to read the game, Brewster adds strength and depth to the club's defensive unit as the team builds toward its second season.

"Jordan is a defender who brings both presence and intelligence to the back line," said Head Coach Marko Milanović. "She's competed in different environments and understands what it takes to perform consistently. Her profile fits well with how we want to play, and we're excited to welcome her into the group."

"I'm really excited to join AFC Toronto and be part of what the club is building," said Brewster. "The club has a clear backbone, starting with their culture and how they treat their people. I'm looking forward to getting started and contributing to a group that already has an ambition to compete at the highest level."

Off the field, Brewster enjoys spending time with her friends, family, and her dog.

Brewster joins the club ahead of the 2026 season and will be available for selection for AFC Toronto's opening match.







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