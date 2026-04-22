Nikayla Small to Lead AFC Toronto as Captain in 2026

Published on April 22, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

AFC Toronto News Release







TORONTO, ON - AFC Toronto pushes into its second season, with Nikayla Small stepping into the role of captain.

A constant in midfield, Small appeared in all 25 regular season matches in 2025, contributing to a campaign that saw AFC Toronto finish first overall and lift the Northern Super League's Supporters' Shield. A former Canada U-20 captain with experience across the national team pathway, she brought composure, versatility, and control to the group, playing a key role in connecting play and anchoring a midfield that underpinned the team's success.

Her leadership has been built within the team's high-performance environment, shaped through consistency, accountability, and the standards shared across the group. As the team evolves, Small steps into the captaincy as a reflection of her impact, leadership and the trust around her.

"Nikayla has shown a high level of consistency in how she performs and prepares," said Billy Wilson, Technical Director, AFC Toronto. "She understands the game, she's reliable in key moments, and she's someone the group trusts. Those qualities make her a natural fit to take on this role."

Head Coach Marko Milanović added: "She understands the game and how we want to play within it. Nikayla brings clarity and control, but just as importantly, she elevates the players around her. That's what leadership looks like in this group."

A native of Pickering, Ontario, Small's connection to the city adds another layer to her leadership role as the club continues to build with and for its community.

For Small, the focus remains on carrying that momentum forward.

"This team has built something strong together," said Small. "For me, it's about continuing that, staying connected as a group, and pushing the standard higher every day. What we do as a collective is what makes us difficult to play against."

AFC Toronto opens its 2026 home schedule on May 3 at BMO Field, marking the next step in a season built on momentum, connection, and shared ambition.







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