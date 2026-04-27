AFC Toronto Redeems Themselves in Season Opener

Published on April 27, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







The 2026 Northern Super League officially kicked off in Vancouver this weekend with an electric home opener featuring a rematch of last year's championship game!

AFC Toronto came hungry for revenge, while the defending champions, Vancouver Rise FC, was ready to protect home turf. From the first whistle to the final victory, this showdown had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Across the league, Halifax Tides FC upset Ottawa Rapid FC, with a victory on their home turf. In true Canadian fashion, fans in Calgary embraced a snowy home opener against Montreal Roses FC.

Missed it? Don't worry. This is just the beginning.

The season is now underway, and there's plenty more action ahead. Be part of the atmosphere, the rivalries, and the moments everyone will be talking about.

Vancouver Rise FC vs. AFC Toronto Friday April 24, 2026

2 - 3

Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, BC)

AFC Toronto takes the first win of the season! Toronto's Zoe Burns secures the first goal, but Vancouver responds with a rocket from Camila Reyes hitting the cross bar and into the back of the net. Just before halftime, Latifah Abdu wins the ball, drives upfield, and fires a shot that finds the net to give Vancouver a 2-1 lead going into the break.

In the second half, Esther Okoronkwo takes a free kick and sends in a perfect ball to Sarah Stratigakis, who finishes to tie the match 2-2. With 20 minutes left in the game, a corner kick causes a scramble in Vancouver's box, allowing Esther Okoronkwo to score, earning Toronto a dramatic 3-2 victory.

Halifax Tides FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC

Saturday April 25, 2026

3 - 1

Wanderers Grounds (Halifax, NS)

Halifax struck first when Addy Weichers headed the ball in on a perfectly delivered corner kick, giving Halifax an early 1-0 lead. The second goal for Halifax came from Jordyn Rhodes, who drove it in after a strong build-up play and cross from Saorla Miller.

Ottawa quickly responds, with Nicola Golen scoring on a well-weighted ball from Jyllissa Harris, making it 2-1 and sparking hopes of a comeback. But Halifax had the final say. After a scramble in the box, Julianne Vallerand fires off Halifax's third goal of the game, sealing an impressive 3-1 win to kick off the season.

Calgary Wild FC vs Montreal Roses FC

Saturday April 25, 2026

0 - 2

McMahon Stadium (Calgary, AB)

The Montreal Roses spoiled Calgary Wild's home opener with a 2-0 victory. Calgary started strongly and created several dangerous chances early, but strong goalkeeping from Montreal's Anna Karpenko kept Calgary off the scoresheet. Elyse Bennett gets Montreal their first goal of the season with a header into the back of the net. Then, Bennett doubles the lead with another goal, this time finishing off a pass from the wing. From there, Montreal held firm defensively to secure the win.







Northern Super League Stories from April 27, 2026

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