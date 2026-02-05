Northern Super League Releases 2026 Season Schedule

Published on February 5, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL) News Release







CANADA - Thursday, February 5, 2026 - Northern Super League today announced its 2026 regular season schedule, returning for a second season after a debut year that proved professional women's soccer has a powerful place in Canada's sports and entertainment landscape.

The season opens Friday, April 24, with a marquee rematch of the NSL Final, as Toronto and Vancouver meet at Swanguard Stadium in Vancouver to kick off the campaign - reigniting one of the League's defining rivalries from the very first whistle. This season's opening match is followed by home matches in every NSL market in the first two weeks of the season:

Saturday, April 25, 2026-Halifax Tides host Ottawa Rapid FC at Wanderers Grounds

Saturday, April 25, 2026- Calgary Wild FC hosts Montréal Roses at McMahon Stadium

Saturday, May 2, 2026-Ottawa Rapid FC hosts Calgary Wild FC at TD Place

Saturday, May 2, 2026-Montréal Roses host Vancouver Rise FC at Stade Boréale

Sunday, May 3, 2026- AFC Toronto hosts Halifax Tides at BMO Field

Running from April through November, the 2026 season delivers a consistent, coast-to-coast schedule across spring, summer, and fall, and will conclude with the NSL Final on Saturday, November 14. The neutral-site host city for the championship match will be announced in the coming months.

Apart from international breaks for women's competitions, the 2026 season will continue uninterrupted through June and July. Fans - including international soccer fans visiting Canada - are welcome to experience Canadian professional women's soccer live on broadcast and in stadium during a landmark summer for men's international soccer in Canada.

Season One established a strong foundation, marked by competitive matches, emerging rivalries, and electric atmospheres in stadiums nationwide. Fans responded to the accessibility of the live match experience and to the quality, intensity, and skill of the players on the pitch.

"Season One demonstrated that Canada was ready for professional women's soccer with world-leading attendance and fierce competition on the pitch," said League President Christina Litz. "In 2026, a year when the country will be celebrating the game at new levels, we're building on that momentum by delivering great soccer, showcasing elite talent, and creating experiences that make fans want to be part

of it week after week."

With the 2026 schedule now confirmed, fans can begin planning their season and secure tickets through their local club. Clubs across the Northern Super League are offering a range of ticketing options, including season memberships and flexible packages, providing multiple ways for supporters to attend matches throughout the season. Learn more in our Insider Guide.

Broadcast and streaming details - including live matches in English and French on TSN, CBC, Radio-Canada, and YouTube - will be announced in the coming weeks.

2026 NSL Regular Season

April

Â Friday, April 24 - Vancouver Rise FC vs AFC Toronto at Swanguard Stadium

Â Saturday, April 25 - Halifax Tides FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, April 25 - Calgary Wild FC vs Montréal Roses FC at McMahon Stadium

May

Â Saturday, May 2 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Calgary Wild FC at TD Place

Â Saturday, May 2 - Montréal Roses FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at Stade Boréale

Â Sunday, May 3 - AFC Toronto vs Halifax Tides FC at BMO Field

Â Wednesday, May 6 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at TD Place

Â Sunday, May 10 - AFC Toronto vs Montréal Roses FC at BMO Field

Â Wednesday, May 13 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Halifax Tides FC at TD Place

Â Saturday, May 16 - Calgary Wild FC vs Montréal Roses FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Monday, May 18 - Halifax Tides FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, May 23 - Vancouver Rise FC vs AFC Toronto at Swanguard Stadium

Â Saturday, May 23 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Montréal Roses FC at TD Place

Â Sunday, May 24 - Calgary Wild FC vs Halifax Tides FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Friday, May 29 - Halifax Tides FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, May 30 - Montréal Roses FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at Stade Boréale

Â Sunday, May 31 - Calgary Wild FC vs AFC Toronto at McMahon Stadium

June

Â Saturday, June 13 - Halifax Tides FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, June 13 - AFC Toronto vs Montréal Roses FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Sunday, June 14 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Thursday, June 18 - Halifax Tides FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Sunday, June 21 - Montréal Roses FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Stade Boréale

Â Sunday, June 21 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs AFC Toronto at TD Place

Â Thursday, June 25 - Montréal Roses FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, June 27 - Calgary Wild FC vs Halifax Tides FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Sunday, June 28 - Vancouver Rise FC vs AFC Toronto at Swanguard Stadium

July

Â Saturday, July 4 - Montréal Roses FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at Stade Boréale

Â Sunday, July 5 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Calgary Wild FC at TD Place

Â Sunday, July 5 - Halifax Tides FC vs AFC Toronto at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, July 11 - Calgary Wild FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Saturday, July 11 - AFC Toronto vs Ottawa Rapid FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Sunday, July 12 - Montréal Roses FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale

Â Thursday, July 16 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Halifax Tides FC at TD Place

Â Friday, July 17 - Calgary Wild FC vs Montréal Roses FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Saturday, July 18 - AFC Toronto vs Vancouver Rise FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Wednesday, July 22 - Calgary Wild FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Thursday, July 23 - Montréal Roses FC vs AFC Toronto at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, July 25 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Tuesday, July 28 - AFC Toronto vs Calgary Wild FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Wednesday, July 29 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Montréal Roses FC at Swanguard Stadium

August

Â Saturday, August 1 - Calgary Wild FC vs AFC Toronto at McMahon Stadium

Â Monday, August 3 - Halifax Tides FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Friday, August 7 - Montréal Roses FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, August 8 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Sunday, August 9 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs AFC Toronto at TD Place

Â Saturday, August 15 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Saturday, August 15 - Calgary Wild FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at McMahon Stadium

Sunday, August 16 - AFC Toronto vs Montréal Roses FC at BMO Field

Â Saturday, August 22 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at TD Place

Â Sunday, August 23 - Halifax Tides FC vs AFC Toronto at Wanderers Grounds

Â Sunday, August 23 - Montréal Roses FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, August 29 - Montréal Roses FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, August 29 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Sunday, August 30 - AFC Toronto vs Ottawa Rapid FC at BMO Field

September

Â Saturday, September 5 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Halifax Tides FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Sunday, September 6 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Montréal Roses FC at TD Place

Â Sunday, September 6 - AFC Toronto vs Calgary Wild FC at BMO Field

Thursday, September 10 - Montréal Roses FC vs AFC Toronto at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, September 12 - Calgary Wild FC vs Halifax Tides FC at McMahon Stadium

Â Sunday, September 13 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Saturday, September 19 - Halifax Tides FC vs AFC Toronto at Wanderers Grounds

Â Saturday, September 19 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Montréal Roses FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Sunday, September 20 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Calgary Wild FC at TD Place

Â Saturday, September 26 - AFC Toronto vs Ottawa Rapid FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Sunday, September 27 - Halifax Tides FC vs Montréal Roses FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Sunday, September 27 - Calgary Wild FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at McMahon Stadium

October

Â Friday, October 2 - Montréal Roses FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Stade Boréale

Â Saturday, October 3 - Halifax Tides FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Sunday, October 4 - AFC Toronto vs Vancouver Rise FC at York Lions Stadium

Â Saturday, October 17 - Halifax Tides FC vs Montréal Roses FC at Wanderers Grounds

Â Sunday, October 18 - AFC Toronto vs Calgary Wild FC at BMO Field

Â Sunday, October 18 - Ottawa Rapid FC vs Vancouver Rise FC at TD Place

Â Friday, October 23 - Montréal Roses FC vs Ottawa Rapid FC at Stade Boréale

Â Sunday, October 25 - Vancouver Rise FC vs Calgary Wild FC at Swanguard Stadium

Â Monday, October 26 - AFC Toronto vs Halifax Tides FC at BMO Field

2026 NSL Playoffs and Final

Â Saturday, October 31 - Semi-Final A, Leg 1 (Location TBD)

Â Sunday, November 1 - Semi-Final B, Leg 1 (Location TBD)

Â Saturday, November 7 - Semi-Final A, Leg 2 (Location TBD)

Â Sunday, November 8 - Semi-Final B, Leg 2 (Location TBD)

Â Saturday, November 14 - NSL Final (Neutral-site host city to be announced)

The full 2026 Northern Super League schedule is also available at NSL.ca/schedule







Northern Super League Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.