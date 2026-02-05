Halifax Tides FC 2026 Season Schedule Set

Published on February 5, 2026 under Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC will open its second Northern Super League season at home, hosting Ottawa Rapid on April 25 at Wanderers Grounds. The match is part of the league's opening weekend and will be the first of 12 regular-season home games for the Tides in downtown Halifax.

"With six teams, every match matters," said Tides head coach Stephen Hart. "Having 12 matches at home gives us a chance to establish ourselves, and starting the season at the Wanderers Grounds is something the group is looking forward to." The club thanks the Halifax Regional Municipality for its collaboration and support in finalizing the 2026 schedule.

Halifax returns 10 players from 2025, including Goalkeeper of the Year Anika Tóth, and has added seven new signings. Further roster announcements are expected in the coming days.

Flex 6 and Flex 3 pack holders can now select their games. Fans can also purchase packs or season tickets at tidesfc.ca.

Halifax Tides FC 2026 regular-season schedule

**H=Home A=Away

April

Â Saturday 25th - Ottawa Rapid (H)

May

Â Sunday 3rd - AFC Toronto (A)

Â Wednesday 13th - Ottawa Rapid (A)

Â Monday 18th - Vancouver Rise (H)

Â Sunday 24th - Calgary Wild (A)

Â Friday 29th - Ottawa Rapid (H)

June

Â Saturday 13th - Calgary Wild (H)

Â Thursday 18th - Vancouver Rise (H)

Â Saturday 27th - Calgary Wild (A)

July

Â Sunday 5th - AFC Toronto (H)

Â Sunday 12th - Montréal Roses (A)

Â Thursday 16th - Ottawa Rapid (A)

Â Saturday 25th - Vancouver Rise (A)

August

Â Monday 3rd - Ottawa Rapid (H)

Â Friday 7th - Montréal Roses (A)

Â Saturday 15th - Vancouver Rise (A)

Â Sunday 23rd - AFC Toronto (H)

Â Saturday 29th - Montréal Roses (A)

September

Â Saturday 5th - Vancouver Rise (A)

Â Saturday 12th - Calgary Wild (A)

Â Saturday 19th - AFC Toronto (H)

Â Sunday 27th - Montréal Roses (H)

October

Â Saturday 3rd - Calgary Wild (H)

Â Saturday 17th - Montréal Roses (H)

Â Monday 26th - AFC Toronto (A)

All dates and kickoff times are subject to change for television broadcast







