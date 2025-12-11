Halifax Tides Announce Leadership, Roster Updates for 2026

Published on December 11, 2025

HALIFAX, N.S. - Halifax Tides FC is building strong momentum ahead of its second season in the Northern Super League (NSL). The club has appointed Ruth Fahy, joining from Major League Soccer's Colorado Rapids, as vice-president of football, and confirmed Stephen Hart as head coach following his successful interim tenure. With these key leadership decisions in place, Halifax Tides FC is proactively preparing for a bigger, stronger, and more dynamic return to the pitch.

"Ruth brings experience, ambition and belief in what this club can become," said Halifax Tides FC president Valerie Malone. "We learned so much from our first year - now we're building on that. We're not standing still. These changes give us clarity, confidence and a renewed path forward. Halifax deserves a team that matches the heartbeat of this city, and we're determined to deliver that."

Ruth, from Galway, Ireland, brings a depth of experience across the game that stretches from the pitch to the boardroom. Over the past three seasons in Colorado, she has led football operations, compliance and safeguarding, and supported performance, recruitment, and technical development - a portfolio that reflects both range and ambition. A qualified lawyer with postgraduate credentials in sports law, she also holds a UEFA B coaching licence and previously played in the Women's League of Ireland. Her voice and insight as an analyst and commentator have been heard across Irish football media, adding yet another layer to her perspective on the sport.

"I am incredibly excited to join the Tides at such a pivotal moment for the club and community," Fahy said. "The opportunity to help build a football identity that reflects the energy of Halifax, the ambition of our ownership, and the potential of the NSL is a privilege. My focus is on creating an environment where players, staff, and the Halifax community can thrive."

Off the field, the Tides laid a strong foundation last season, among the top of the league in season tickets membership, merchandise sales, and leading regular-season attendance (excluding home openers). The club was also recognized for it's impactful partnerships and community connection.

The Tides head into 2026 with a technical team focused on high performance. Familiar faces, including goalkeeper coach Mark Haynes and assistant coach Katie Barrott, return to guide the squad, while Gary Ohanessian joins as the new physical performance coach. The club is also recruiting a second assistant coach and analyst to further sharpen the team's capabilities and drive results on the pitch.

Halifax Tides will welcome back several standout players for the 2026 season, including goalkeeper of the year Anika Tóth; defenders Annika Leslie, Addy Weichers, Eva Fremaux, and Julianne "Jubes" Vallerand; midfielders Karima Lemire and Megumi Nakamura; and forwards Saorla Miller, Syd Kennedy, and Tiffany Cameron. Further signings will be announced in the coming weeks.

With a strengthened leadership team, returning talent, and a renewed focus on high performance, Halifax Tides FC enters 2026 ready to build on last year's successes while continuing to grow the professional women's game in Atlantic Canada and on the international stage.

Fans can learn more about the club and secure 2026 season tickets at tidesfc.ca.

Current Halifax Tides Roster: Goalkeeper: Anika Tóth

Defenders: Addy Weichers, Annika Leslie, Eva Fremaux, Julianne "Jubes" Vallerand

Midfielders: Karima Lemire, Megumi Nakamura,

Forwards: Saorla Miller, Syd Kennedy, Tiffany Cameron







