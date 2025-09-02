Halifax Tides FC Celebrates Erin McLeod's Final Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax, NS - Erin McLeod, one of the most decorated and influential players in Canadian soccer history, has announced her retirement from professional soccer following a season-ending injury.

As Halifax Tides FC's first-ever signing, McLeod has been more than a goalkeeper, she's been a cornerstone of the club's identity, a leader on and off the pitch, and a driving force in shaping the inaugural season of the Northern Super League.

"On the field and in training it was inspiring to watch her compete, lead and put herself on the line physically in every training session. I think we were just seeing the best of Erin come out when she got injured in June," said Amit Batra, Sporting Director, Halifax Tides FC. "Erin's arrival and presence in Halifax was about much more than football." A two-time Olympic medallist with 119 appearances and 47 clean sheets for Canada, McLeod's professional career has spanned more than two decades and included stints with 11 clubs across Canada, the United States, Germany, Sweden and Iceland.

She signed with the Tides in October 2024, returning to the East Coast to be closer to family, her sister, and her wife and teammate's roots. From the moment she arrived in Halifax, McLeod embraced the opportunity to build something new. She saw the NSL not only as a platform for female athletes, but as a step forward on a global scale - a chance for sport to push more meaningfully toward equity.

"Erin brought experience, knowledge, and a kind-style of leadership to help this club develop a tight knit locker room culture and she did this all while becoming a new parent because of her love of the game and love for our country," continued Batra. "She could've easily retired earlier and gone on coaching and culture development, which are passions of hers so we are honoured to have had Erin McLeod represent Halifax Tides in our inaugural year of the Northern Super League. I know the team, the fans and the community at large will miss her presence and we wish her all the best in her future."

Halifax Tides FC will honour McLeod, one of Canada's most experienced goalkeepers, with a special post-match ceremony following their home game on Saturday, September 27 at 3:00 p.m.

"This is not the way I imagined my final season ending but I am incredibly grateful for every moment I've had in this game." says McLeod. "Halifax has welcomed me, made me a part of their community and given me a chance to be part of something historic with the Northern Super League. While I won't be finishing this season on the pitch, I'm proud to have been part of this inaugural season."

McLeod is a former W-League champion (2004, 2006), a 2020 Olympic gold medallist, and 2012 bronze medallist. Her honours include being named to the Canada Soccer All-Time XI, the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup All-Star Team, and receiving the Alberta Soccer Award of Excellence. She played in four FIFA Women's World Cups and three Olympic Games.

Beyond the pitch, McLeod has earned widespread respect for her leadership, advocacy for mental health, and work to increase 2SLGBTQI+ visibility in sport.

"Representation is such an important part of sport and this league is changing the way people, of all ages and genders, see women's soccer, " said McLeod. "It has been one of my greatest honours, in any way at all, to help promote the NSL and Halifax Tides FC, and hope to be connected with this league in some way in the future."

