Halifax Tides FC Partners with East Coast Credit Union

May 23, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

HALIFAX, NS - Halifax Tides FC announces partnership with East Coast Credit Union, uniting two community-focused organizations with a shared commitment to growth, inclusion, and youth empowerment across Atlantic Canada.

East Coast Credit Union, a member-owned financial co-operative rooted in community values, joins the Halifax Tides as an official partner for the 2025 season. The partnership is founded in a mutual mission to encourage leadership, promote teamwork, and provide opportunities for the next generation to thrive-on and off the pitch.

"Our sponsorship of The Halifax Tides FC reflects our deep commitment to supporting organizations that unite people and strengthen the fabric of our communities," said Ken Shea, President and CEO of East Coast Credit Union. "The Tides embody dedication, resilience, and local pride-values that align closely with our own. We are proud to stand behind a team of strong professional female athletes who inspire both on and off the field."

Halifax Tides FC, part of Atlantic Canada's newest professional soccer league, has quickly become a symbol of local pride and ambition. With strong community roots and a growing national profile, the team reflects the values of dedication, collaboration, and excellence. "At the Halifax Tides, we're dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the communities that have shaped us," said Ally Pedvis, Business Development Manager for Halifax Tides FC.

"Partnering with East Coast Credit Union is a natural fit because they share our core values of connection, inclusion and community growth. Their support helps us nurture local talent and create lasting opportunities for our fans and players. Together, we're representing Atlantic Canada on the pitch while working to strengthen the communities we all call home."

Fans are invited to join in the excitement as Halifax Tides FC continues to make waves and rise together from coast to coast.







