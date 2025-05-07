Halifax Tides FC Names Wickwire Field Official Training Grounds

May 7, 2025 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







HALIFAX - Halifax Tides FC is excited to announce a new partnership with Dalhousie University's Athletics and Recreation department, making Wickwire Field the official training facility of the Tides.

Located on Dalhousie's Studley Campus in the south end of Halifax, Wickwire Field is just minutes from the Wanderers Grounds -- home to the new Halifax Tides FC. As part of the agreement, the Tides will become a marquee tenant at the field, with access to a dedicated locker room and storage space, as well as use of the High Performance room and pool at Dalplex.

"Dalhousie University is an excellent venue for the Halifax Tides to train. The ability to have all the services we need to run a professional team in one location is outstanding," said Tides FC head coach Lewis Page. "The standard of the facilities and the professionalism of the staff at Dalhousie will allow us to create a truly high-performance environment for our players and staff." The partnership reflects a shared commitment to developing women's sport and fostering high-performance opportunities in Atlantic Canada.

"We are excited to be the official training centre for the Tides and do our part to help ensure the successful launch of professional women's soccer in Halifax," said Tim Maloney, associate vice-president, athletics and ancillary services at Dalhousie University.

The Tides kicked off their inaugural season on April 26 at the Wanderers Grounds. Their next home match is set for Saturday, May 17 at 2 p.m. AST. Tickets are available at am.ticketmaster.com/halifaxtidesfc/buy.

