Bell Joins Halifax Tides FC as Founding Partner

November 18, 2024 - Northern Super League (NSL)

Halifax Tides FC News Release







Halifax, NS - Bell Canada has officially joined Halifax Tides FC as a founding partner, marking a landmark moment in professional women's soccer in Atlantic Canada. As the Tides prepare for their inaugural season in the Northern Super League in April 2025, Bell's logo will be proudly displayed on the right sleeve of the team's first-ever kit, representing a powerful alliance dedicated to advancing women's sports in Atlantic Canada and beyond.

This partnership transcends beyond the pitch with Bell bringing Tides fans closer to the game through exclusive local activations and match-day experiences. Ultimately, the partnership will be a key component in building a strong soccer community across the region while championing the movement to elevate professional women's sports.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bell Canada as both a founding partner and kit partner of the Tides," said Val Malone, President of Halifax Tides FC. "Working with like-minded partners who believe in our vision and support the movement of professional women's sports is absolutely crucial to our success. Bell's commitment to our journey is a testament to their dedication to creating opportunities and driving change in the world of sports. We are proud to weave Bell into the fabric of our kit and are looking forward to their partnership as we build a club for the community, for the players, and future generations."

"We're incredibly proud to support this milestone for Halifax and to join the Halifax Tides FC family as a founding partner," said Glen LeBlanc, Atlantic Vice-Chair of Bell Canada. "Bringing professional sports opportunities to young women in our community reflects the lasting impact we strive to make through our Bell for Better initiatives. We look forward to starting this journey with the Tides and are excited to rise together."

As Halifax Tides FC and Bell look to the future, fans are invited to be part of this momentous journey. Starting tomorrow, November 19th, Season Ticket Memberships will be available, offering fans the chance to stand at the forefront of a new era in professional women's sports.

This is more than a ticket--it's an opportunity to join a movement, celebrate the power of women in sport, and play an essential role in the rise of Halifax Tides FC.

• Discuss this story on the Northern Super League message board...





Northern Super League Stories from November 18, 2024

Bell Joins Halifax Tides FC as Founding Partner - Halifax Tides FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.